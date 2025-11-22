Deepak Chahar In Bigg Boss 10: MI Cricketer Schools Veteran Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Sister Malti A ‘Lesbian’

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19 during the family week to surprise and support his sister, Malti Chahar. The heartwarming reunion, however, soon turned serious as Deepak addressed a sensitive topic an incident where veteran contestant Kunickaa Sadanand had called Malti a ‘lesbian’ on the show, sparking a crucial conversation about respect and personal boundaries.

The Interaction

During the interaction, when Kunickaa Sadanand asked Deepak whether he had witnessed Malti’s arguments on the show, he brought up an incident where Kunickaa had labeled Malti as a ‘lesbian’. Before discussing it, Deepak warned her that the topic might upset Malti. He said, "Aapne agar kisi ko lesbian bola yaa gay bol diya, toh ye bahot bada platform hai. Main ye nahi kahunga ke aap galat bol rahe ho yaa jhooth bol rahe ho, aapne ye bola tha ke main 100 percent sure hoon, ke woh lesbian hai, ye bahot galat baat hai."

(If you call someone a lesbian or gay on such a huge platform, it becomes a serious matter. I’m not saying you were wrong or lying, but you confidently stated that you were 100 percent sure she is a lesbian and that is extremely inappropriate.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Malti Unaware

Malti, who was unaware of the term being used against her, called Kunickaa mean. Deepak, however, calmed her down and elaborated, "I am not here to instigate a fight. All I want to say.. ye married toh hai nahi, agar isne bhi kisi ke baare mein toh woh bhi married nahi, toh agar married nahi hai koi aur agar aap uske baare mein bol do toh... uski iss how ke baad mein hosakta hai ke logon ke dimaag mein image baith jaaye woh."

(She isn’t married. When you make such comments about someone who isn’t married, it can affect how people perceive them. After a show like this, such remarks can create a lasting image in the audience’s mind.)

Malti quickly pointed out that Kunickaa’s son had apologized to her during his visit to the house, though at the time she had no understanding of why. Kunickaa attempted to downplay the situation by denying she had ever made the comment. Adding fuel to the fire, Farrhana taunted Malti by suggesting that ‘Kunickaa must have seen something to make such a comment,’ which did not sit well with Malti and led her to lash out at Farrhana.

Deepak further emphasized, "Bahot saare log aaj kal ke time me freely accept kar sakte hain ke woh kya hai (about their sexual preferences). There is freedom in our country and till the time you don't here from someone about their sexual preference, you should not tag that person. This is not just about this show but real-life also."

Kunickaa later apologized to Malti and Deepak, clarifying that she is not homophobic. She said, "My best friend is a lesbian. So I am not homophobic. I was just concerned about the memes." Malti interrupted to clarify that she is not, asking Kunickaa to stop using the word repeatedly.

Retained By MI

On the cricketing front, Deepak Chahar will be representing Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 after being retained by the franchise. He was bought by MI for ₹9.25 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Here are Deepak Chahar’s IPL 2025 bowling statistics with Mumbai Indians:

Statistic Value

Wickets 11

Matches 14

Average 34.18

Economy Rate 9.17

MI 2026

Released players list: Arjun Tendulkar (traded to Lucknow Super Giants), Bevon Jacobs, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur.

Retained players list: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford (traded from Gujarat Titans), Mayank Markande (traded from Kolkata Knight Riders), Shardul Thakur (traded from Lucknow Super Giants).

Mumbai Indians have a remaining purse of Rs. 2.75 crore with five slots left, including one overseas slot.