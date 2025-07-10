Deepti Sharma Breaks T20I Spin Record, Joins 300-Wicket Club During IND vs ENG 4th T20I

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the annals of cricketing history by reaching two monumental milestones during the fourth T20I against England at Old Trafford. The veteran spinner became only the second Indian woman to claim 300 international wickets, and also the highest wicket-taking spinner in Women’s T20 Internationals, surpassing legends of the game in the process.

India’s six-wicket win on the night, which sealed their historic first-ever five-match T20I series victory in England, was already significant. But Deepti’s feats made it even more memorable.

300 International Wickets: A Rare Club

Deepti’s wicket of Alice Capsey in the 4th T20I brought up her 300th international wicket across formats, joining India’s pace legend Jhulan Goswami (355 wickets) as the only Indian women to reach the milestone.

Tests: 9 wickets

ODIs: 148 wickets

T20Is: 145 wickets

Her ability to remain consistent across formats for over a decade underlines her remarkable fitness, skill, and game awareness. Whether it’s the red ball or the white, Deepti has evolved into one of India’s most bankable match-winners.



Most Wickets by a Spinner in WT20Is

Equally historic was Deepti’s rise to the top of the WT20I spin leaderboard. She now holds the record for most wickets by a spinner in Women’s T20Is, with 145 wickets in 128 matches, overtaking Pakistan’s Nida Dar.

Most wickets by spinners in WT20Is:

1 - Deepti Sharma: 145 wickets in 128 matches

2 - Nida Dar: 144 wickets in 160 matches

3 - Sophie Ecclestone: 139 wickets in 100 matches

4 - Nattaya Boochatham: 126 wickets in 102 matches

5 - Anisa Mohammed: 125 wickets in 117 matches

What’s Next

With one more T20I left in the series and a three-match ODI leg ahead, Deepti Sharma will have plenty of opportunities to further extend her legacy. Her form is a massive boost as India prepares for the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.