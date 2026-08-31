/Deepti Sharma creates history, becomes 1st Indian cricketer to...

Deepti Sharma, the veteran Indian all-rounder etched her name into cricket history during India’s Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 clash against Thailand in Dubai. Delivering an immaculate spell of off-spin bowling, Sharma finished with figures of 3 wickets for 0 runs (3/0) in just 1.1 overs (7 balls).
With this performance, Deepti became the first Indian cricketer (men's or women's) to claim three or more wickets in a T20I without conceding a single run.
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The spell was part of a landmark day for the 29-year-old off-spinner:
150th T20I Cap: Deepti became only the third Indian woman - after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana - to reach 150 T20 International appearances.
World No. 1 T20I Wicket-Taker: The three scalps propelled her career tally to 171 wickets, surpassing Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (170) to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20I history.
Least Runs Conceded In A 3-Wicket Haul For India Women (T20Is)
Bowler Figures Opponent Venue / Year
Deepti Sharma 3/0 Thailand Dubai, 2026
Renuka Singh 3/5 Sri Lanka Sylhet, 2022
Pooja Vastrakar 3/6 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, 2018
Titas Sadhu 3/6 Sri Lanka Hangzhou, 2023
Radha Yadav 3/6 South Africa Chennai, 2024
An incredible feat in her 150th T20I— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 30, 2026
Congratulations, Deepti Sharma
Scorecard https://t.co/Tgf2CJnHta#TeamIndia | #WomensAsiaCup | #INDvTHAI pic.twitter.com/8B8BCvkHww
How The Magic Unfolded
Defending a target of 160 after Shafali Verma's blistering 64 off 36 balls, India quickly choked Thailand in the chase.
Deepti was introduced in the 9th over and struck immediately, claiming two wickets in four balls to break the spine of the middle order. She returned in the 17th over and took a wicket with her very first ball, dismissing top-scorer Nannapat Koncharoenkai to fold Thailand for 65 and seal a comprehensive 94-run victory in India's campaign opener on Sunday night.
Playing XIs For India vs Thailand Clash
India: Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Nandni Sharma
Thailand: Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong (captain), Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannaphat Chaihan, and Naomi Hamilton
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