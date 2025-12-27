Advertisement
DEEPTI SHARMA

Deepti Sharma Creates History, Becomes 1st Indian Bowler To Acheive 'THIS' Record

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books by becoming the first Indian cricketer, across men’s and women’s cricket, to achieve this special record. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Deepti Sharma Creates History, Becomes 1st Indian Bowler To Acheive 'THIS' Record

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books by becoming the first Indian cricketer, across men’s and women’s cricket, to claim 150 T20I wickets. The landmark moment came during the third T20I against Sri Lanka, underlining her remarkable consistency and longevity at the highest level.

She reached the milestone when she dismissed Kavisha Dilhari in the 14th over, having earlier removed Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu for just three runs. Deepti finished with impressive figures of 3/18, later adding another scalp to take her overall tally to 151 T20I wickets, drawing level with Australia’s Megan Schutt.

Renuka Singh Leads Ruthless Bowling Display

India’s dominance was set up by a fiery opening spell from Renuka Singh Thakur, who made a stunning return to the side. Bowling with pace and precision, she dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order and finished with outstanding figures of 4/21.

Sri Lanka struggled to build momentum after losing early wickets and were reduced to 32/3 inside the power play. The Indian bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings, never allowing the batters to settle.

Sri Lanka Falters Under Pressure

Despite brief resistance from Hasini Perera (25 off 18), Imesha Dulani (27 off 32) and Kavisha Dilhari (20 off 13), Sri Lanka failed to recover from their early collapse. Wicketkeeper-batter Kaushini Nuthyangana added a late unbeaten 19 to push the total to 112/7, but it proved well short of a competitive score.

Shafali Verma Powers India to an Easy Chase

India’s reply was led by a dominant innings from Shafali Verma, who smashed 79 off 42 balls, registering her 13th T20I half-century. Her aggressive intent ensured there was no pressure during the chase. Although Smriti Mandhana (1) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) departed cheaply, captain Harmanpreet Kaur provided stability with an unbeaten 21 as India cruised home with 6.4 overs to spare.

The emphatic victory handed India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, highlighting their dominance across departments. With form, depth, and momentum firmly on their side, India continue to set the benchmark in women’s international cricket.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

