/Deepti Sharma creates history, becomes 2nd player after Jhulan Goswami to …

India star Deepti Sharma etched her name in the record books with a sensational all-round display against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, guiding the Women in Blue to a commanding 64-run victory at Edgbaston on Sunday.
The 28-year-old off-spinner produced figures of 5/10 I her four-over spell and also effected a crucial run-out as India made a winning start to their campaign. In the process, Deepti shattered multiple records and moved to within touching distance of one of India cricket's most iconic milestones.
Deepti entered the match with 349 international wickets and struck twice in her first two overs to become only the second cricketer in women's international cricket to reach the 350-wicket mark across formats.
1. Jhulan Goswami (India) – 355 wickets
2. Deepti Sharma (India) – 351 wickets*
3. Katherine Sciver-Brunt (England) – 335 wickets
4. Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 332 wickets
5. Sophie Ecclestone (England) – 327 wickets
With five wickets against Pakistan, Deepti moved to 354 international scalps, leaving her just one wicket shy of equalling Jhulan Goswami's all-time record of 355 wickets.
The Indian all-rounder also became the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals. She now has 166 wickets in the format, surpassing Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (165).
1. Deepti Sharma (India) - 166 wickets
2. Thipatcha Putthawong (Thailand) - 165 wickets
3. Henriette Ishimwe (Rwanda) - 160 wickets
4. Megan Schutt (Australia) - 152 wickets
5. Onnicha Kamchomphu (Thailand) - 148 wickets
Deepti's figures of 5/10 are now the best by an Indian and an Asian bowler in Women's T20 World Cup history. The previous Indian record belonged to Renuka Singh, who claimed 5/15 against England in 2023.
Her spell is also the third-best bowling performance in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup and the best-ever figures by a bowler against Pakistan in the tournament.
The Indian star also became the first player in women's international cricket to combine more than 3,000 runs with over 350 wickets across formats.
Furthermore, Deepti became only the second bowler in history, after South Africa's Sune Luus, to register a five-wicket haul in both the Women's Cricket World Cup and the Women's T20 World Cup.
Having already climbed to second on the all-time wickets list, Deepti now stands on the brink of another historic milestone, needing just one more wicket to draw level with Indian legend Jhulan Goswami as the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket.
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