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Deepti Sharma creates history, becomes 2nd player after Jhulan Goswami to …

Deepti Sharma scripted history with a sensational five-wicket haul as India hammered Pakistan by 64 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Edgbaston. The star all-rounder became the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is and moved to within one wicket of equalling Jhulan Goswami's all-time international record.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
Deepti Sharma creates history, becomes 2nd player after Jhulan Goswami to …
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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