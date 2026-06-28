/Deepti Sharma creates history, surpasses Jhulan Goswami to become top wicket-taker in women’s international cricket

In a landmark moment for Indian and women’s cricket, all-rounder Deepti Sharma has etched her name into the record books by surpassing legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami as the highest wicket-taker in women’s international cricket.
The 28-year-old off-spinner reached 356 wickets across all formats, moving past Goswami’s tally of 355 during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday at the iconic Lord's.
Most wickets in Women’s international cricket
356 - Deepti Sharma (IND)
355 - Jhulan Goswami (IND)
336 - Ellyse Pelly (AUS)
335 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt (ENG)
333 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
323 - Shabnim Ismail (SA)
While the day ultimately ended in heartbreak for India—as Australia chased down 171 to win by six wickets and knock the Women in Blue out of the World Cup - Deepti's achievement stands out as a monumental individual milestone for Indian and global cricket.
More to follow...
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