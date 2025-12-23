Deepti Sharma On Verge Of T20I History, Surpassing Mark Hardik Pandya Couldn’t Reach

India women’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma is closing in on a landmark that could place her in a league of her own in T20 International cricket. Just two wickets away from 150 scalps, Deepti is poised to become the first player in men’s or women’s cricket to combine 150 or more wickets with 1,000-plus runs in the T20I format.

Already an established match-winner with both bat and ball, Deepti has amassed over 1,100 runs in T20Is across 81 innings, showcasing remarkable consistency in the shortest format. With her wicket tally standing at 148, history is now firmly within reach.

Deepti set to surpass elite all-rounders in T20Is

Several legendary all-rounders have dominated T20 cricket over the years, but none have managed to achieve the unique 150-wicket and 1,000-run double. Australia's great Ellyse Perry, the closest among women cricketers from top teams, has scored 2,173 runs but has taken 126 wickets so far in T20Is.

In men’s cricket, Bangladesh icon Shakib Al Hasan stands nearest to the milestone. Shakib has already scored 2,551 runs and picked up 149 wickets in T20Is. However, he last featured in the format in 2024, and his immediate return remains uncertain despite his desire to represent Bangladesh one final time across formats.

India’s premier white-ball all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently crossed the 2,000-run mark in T20Is but has claimed 101 wickets so far, leaving him well short of the landmark Deepti is about to achieve.

Closing in on Women’s T20I wicket-taking record

Deepti Sharma is also on the brink of becoming the highest wicket-taker in the history of Women’s T20 Internationals. She needs just four more wickets to go past Australia pacer Megan Schutt, who currently tops the list with 151 wickets. With Schutt not scheduled to play another T20I until February 2026, Deepti has a strong opportunity to eclipse the record during India’s ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

As she edges closer to multiple milestones, Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance continues to redefine excellence in T20 cricket. If she achieves these feats, she will not only rewrite the record books but also strengthen her claim as one of the greatest all-rounders the T20I format has ever seen, across both men’s and women’s cricket.