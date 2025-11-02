Deepti Sharma Scripts History In World Cup 2025 Final; Becomes First Player To Achieve Unique Feat

India’s premier all-rounder Deepti Sharma has etched her name into the record books with a remarkable achievement during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. In a tournament where her consistency stood out, Deepti became the first cricketer in Women’s World Cup history to score 200-plus runs and pick up 15 or more wickets in a single edition.

A Historic All-Round Feat

Deepti capped off her campaign with a crucial knock in the final against South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, scoring a run-a-ball 58, which played a significant role in helping India post a challenging 298/7. This knock marked her third fifty of the tournament and highlighted her ability to deliver under pressure.Across seven innings in the competition, she accumulated 215 runs, including half-centuries in:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The tournament opener vs Sri Lanka (53),

The group-stage clash against England, and

The final vs South Africa (58).

With the ball, she was equally impressive, finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets. Her standout bowling performances included:

4/51 vs England

3/54 vs Sri Lanka

3/45 vs Pakistan

Her sustained excellence with both bat and ball made her one of the defining players of the World Cup.

India’s Innings in the Final: Shafali-Verma ignites, South Africa fight back

Despite a wet outfield delaying the start, India made a strong statement after being put into bat. Openers Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana dominated early on, stitching together a fluent 104-run opening stand.

Shafali Verma smashed a blistering 87 off 78 balls, marking her first ODI fifty in over three years and her fifth overall.

Smriti Mandhana supported with a composed 45 off 58 balls.

However, South Africa clawed their way back:

Ayabonga Khaka led the fight, finishing with 3/58, dismissing both Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (24).

Nonkululeko Mlaba chipped in by bowling Harmanpreet Kaur (20) just when she was looking to settle in.

Deepti then stabilized the innings, and alongside a fiery cameo from Richa Ghosh (34 off 24 balls), ensured India approached the 300-run mark.

As we write, India Women posted 298/7, setting a strong target. South Africa are 198/5 after 38.2 overs, needing 101 runs off 70 balls. Laura Wolvaardt anchors the chase with a well-paced 90, supported by Annerie Dercksen on 33*. Shafali Verma has struck crucial blows with two wickets, keeping India ahead in the contest.

Playing XIs

India Women:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa Women:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba