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Defeating Jofra Archer’s ghost: How India’s teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plans to conquer Zimbabwe pitches

Standing on the heels of consecutive series setbacks against Ireland and England, India’s prodigiously talented batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has called for patience and steadfast commitment to the team's core process.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:22 AM IST
Defeating Jofra Archer’s ghost: How India’s teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plans to conquer Zimbabwe pitches

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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