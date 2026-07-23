/Defeating Jofra Archer’s ghost: How India’s teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plans to conquer Zimbabwe pitches

Standing on the heels of consecutive series setbacks against Ireland and England, India’s prodigiously talented batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has called for patience and steadfast commitment to the team's core process. The teenager offered a pragmatic perspective on the squad's recent struggles ahead of India’s three-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe, set to commence on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club.
The national side enters the Zimbabwean tour seeking redemption after enduring back-to-back T20I series defeats against Ireland and England. Addressing the team's turbulent run, Sooryavanshi framed the recent slump as a routine, albeit necessary, phase of competitive cricket.
"Yes, there have been several ups and down in the last four months; it’s part of cricket it will keep happening but I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team," Sooryavanshi stated in an interview with the BCCI.
Leveraging Familiar Conditions
A major focal point for the young batter is acclimatizing to the pitch dynamics and atmospheric conditions at the Harare Sports Club. Sooryavanshi expressed confidence in his ability to navigate the local environment, drawing upon his previous experience in the country during the Under-19 World Cup, where he enjoyed a prolific run with the bat.
"The pitches and the conditions here, I’ve got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well," Sooryavanshi added.
A Historic Debut Amid Turbulent Waters
Sooryavanshi made history when he earned his international debut during the second T20I against England at Old Trafford. At just 15 years and 100 days old, he shattered Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record to become the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket.
However, his maiden international outing proved to be a challenging initiation. Across a punishing series where India suffered a 0–4 defeat to England, Sooryavanshi struggled to settle into his rhythm against high-caliber pace bowling. Opposing attacks—spearheaded by express bowler Jofra Archer consistently targeted the youngster with aggressive short-pitched deliveries, limiting his contributions to scores of 14, 13, and 15 across three innings.
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