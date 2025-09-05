Defending Champions Australia Announce Squad For Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Star Spinner Returns As X Factor

Defending champions Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which begins on September 30. The Alyssa Healy-led side will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 1 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The tournament will be Healy’s first major ICC assignment as captain, while experienced left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux makes her long-awaited comeback to the squad.

Molineux underwent knee surgery in January and has spent most of the past year on the sidelines. She is expected to miss the three-match ODI series against India that precedes the World Cup but has been named in the final squad for the marquee event. The spinner has been one of Australia’s trusted white-ball bowling options over the years whenever fit.

“Sophie Molineux is progressing well in her return from a knee injury, and we anticipate she’ll be available for the World Cup,” team physio Kate Beerworth said. “Alyssa Healy made a strong return in the recent ‘A’ series, and we’re pleased with where she’s at, with Georgia Wareham also back to full training following her adductor injury during the Hundred.”

National selector Shawn Flagler underlined that the squad’s vast experience will be an asset for what is expected to be a stern test in Indian conditions. “A World Cup in India is one of cricket’s biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge,” Flagler said as quoted by Fox Cricket. “The valuable experience the squad has gained from several sub-continent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women’s Premier League will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions.

“Across the winter we’ve seen some terrific performances right through the group – whether that be through the Australia A series, The Hundred or domestic cricket in England – with players personalising their preparations which looks to have put them in good stead. Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott continue to impress and will join the squad for the three ODIs as part of their ongoing development, before returning home for the opening rounds of the WNCL. The extended nature of an ODI World Cup can be a challenge, and we believe this group has the depth and versatility to meet those demands.”

Molineux is one of five players making their maiden appearance in an Australian 50-over World Cup squad. The others are Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, and Kim Garth. In addition, Grace Harris could potentially feature in her first World Cup match if selected in the playing XI, after being part of the title-winning squad in 2022 but not playing a game.

Australia’s complete squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.