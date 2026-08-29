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Dehradun T20 League 2026: All six franchise captains announced ahead of Inaugural season

The Dehradun T20 League 2026 has announced captains for all six franchises ahead of its inaugural season. Akash Madhwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, TNR Mohit and other skippers will lead their respective teams in the tournament.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Dehradun T20 League 2026: All six franchise captains announced ahead of Inaugural season
Image Credit: Dehradun T20 League 2026

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Dehradun T20 League 2026: All six franchise captains announced ahead of Inaugural season
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