/Dehradun T20 League 2026: All six franchise captains announced ahead of Inaugural season

The inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026 is set to begin on September 2, with all six franchise teams announcing their captains ahead of the tournament. The eight-day competition will be played at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun from September 2 to September 9.
The tournament will feature six franchises, bringing together players with IPL and domestic cricket experience alongside emerging local talent from Uttarakhand.
Doiwala Kings will be led by TNR Mohit, while Mussoorie Thunder have appointed IPL player Akash Madhwal as their captain. Rishikesh Dragons will be captained by Yuvraj Chaudhary, with Kunal Chandela named skipper of Vikasnagar Dhamaka. Herbertpur Knightriders will be led by Jagadeesha Suchith, while Piyush Joshi will captain Selakui Strikers.
The organisers expect the experienced players among the captains to play an important role in the tournament while also providing young local cricketers with an opportunity to learn in a competitive environment.
Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra said the experience of the six captains would be important for both the competition and the development of young players.
"Having experienced and capable players lead the six teams is a major advantage for the Dehradun T20 League. Captains such as Akash Madhwal and Jagadeesha Suchith bring valuable experience from IPL and domestic cricket, while TNR Mohit, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Kunal Chandela and Piyush Joshi understand the local cricketing environment and the potential of players from the region," Mishra said.
"Their leadership will be crucial not only in the competition but also in helping young players learn, adapt and perform at this level," he added.
The eight-day tournament will feature 18 matches, with all six franchises playing each other in a round-robin league stage. Each team will play five league matches before the knockout stage. The top teams will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on September 8. The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the grand final on September 9, with the inaugural Dehradun T20 League champion set to be crowned.
With the captains confirmed, preparations for the inaugural edition have entered their final phase. All 18 matches of the Dehradun T20 League 2026 will be broadcast live across India exclusively on the FanCode app.
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