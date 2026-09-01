/Dehradun T20 League 2026: Full squads announced ahead of Inaugural season, Check all six teams

Preparations for the Dehradun T20 League 2026 have been completed, with all six franchise teams announcing their full squads ahead of the tournament. The league is scheduled to be played from September 2 to September 9 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun.
The tournament will bring together promising young cricketers from Uttarakhand along with prominent players from the IPL and domestic cricket. Uttarakhand Government Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal attended the players draft as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, Uniyal highlighted the importance of providing opportunities to young cricketers from the state.
"There is no shortage of talent in Uttarakhand. The Dehradun T20 League is providing our young players with a platform where they can prove themselves and make their mark at the national level. The state government is always ready to support sports and athletes. I am confident that this league will prove to be a significant step forward for cricket in Uttarakhand," he said.
Former BCCI Vice-President Mahim Verma, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour, also underlined the role of the tournament in giving local players an opportunity to play alongside experienced cricketers. "This league is not just a tournament, but a major opportunity for our local cricketers to progress. When young players from Uttrakhand share the dressing room with experienced captains and players from the IPL and domestic cricket, their confidence and standard of cricket will improve significantly," Verma said.
Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra said preparations had been made to provide players with good facilities and playing conditions. "We have left no stone unturned in providing world-class facilities and excellent playing conditions to the players. Our aim is to create an environment where every player can freely express themselves and perform at their best. Fans can look forward to exciting cricket over the course of eight days," Mishra said.
Chief Patron of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) P. C. Verma, CAD President Sandeep Rawat and CAD Secretary Piyush Kumar Raghuvanshi were also present during the occasion and extended their best wishes to the participating teams.
Captain: Piyush Joshi
Vijay Sharma, Siddharth Gupta, Aryan Sharma, Abhay Kshetri, Ankit Mahori, Nikhil Harsh, Sanskar Rawat, Shivansh Gautam, Naman Sharma, Nishu Patel, Abhyuday Bhatnagar, Sameer Rai, Keshav Kumar Rana, Priyank Singh, Aryan Kapoor, Nitish Joshi, Kshitij Negi, Jitendra Pal, Prajwal and Binay Singh.
Captain: TNR Mohit
Aasman Gulati, Avneesh Sudha, Divyanshu Yadav, Sarang Rawat, Mukesh Gupta, Tanishq Khatri, Uday Sharma, Aksh Saini, Adi Khan, Dhruv Pratap Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Abhaydeep, Ajay Yadav, Preet Singh Sirohi, Shiv Pratap Singh, Shivanshu Pandey and Shubham Singh.
Captain: Yuvraj Chaudhary
Saurabh Rawat, Ravinder Negi, Aarav Mahajan, Aviral Mishra, Aditya Sethi, Kamal Singh, Harjeet Singh, Ishagr Jaguri, Viplabh Gautam Nautiyal, Harshvardhan Singh, Sachin Chauhan, Rajdeep Singh, Rahul Chauhan, Shiva Soni, Mukul Nagar, Tejender Singh, Vishal Joshi, Devendra Dhariyal and Priyanshu Fartiyal.
Captain: Akash Madhwal
Aryan Garg, Neeraj Rathore, Purvansh Dhruv, Lakshya Raichandani, Akhil Singh Rawat, Harsh Patwal, Anmol Singh, Allen Chetan, Rakshit Rohi, Atul Saini, Deepesh Singh, Shubham Nainwal, Arnav Bansal, Jonty Rawat, Ayush Chauhan, Parghi Deepal Haribhai, Priyanshu Rawat, Aarav Lokesh Singh and Aryan Godiyal.
Captain: Kunal Chandela
Rohit Danu, Vinay Aswal, Shashwat Dangwal, Vishal Kashyap, Janmajay Joshi, Rohit Singh Dangwal, Sagar Rawat, Goldie Malik, Gaurav Negi, Ansh Joshi, Vishal Dangwal, Naveen Rana, Hitesh Naula, Vishal Rawat, Rahul Dev Nath, Abhishek Singh, Ajay Joshi, Prashant Chauhan and Gopal Singh.
Captain: J. Suchith
Ashar Khan, Ayush Deshwal, Nikhil Pundir, Devendra Bohra, Samad Bhatt, Priyanshu Badswal, Naveen Kumar, Prateek Pandey, Srijan Singh Rawat, Kunal Veer Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Sachin Yadav, Mohd. Zaid, Deepak Deshwal, Tushar Bachhas, Veer Pratap Singh, Riansh Rawat, Mohd. Uzair Malik, Varnit Singh and Akshay Thapli.
The Dehradun T20 League will get underway on September 2, with the six franchise teams set to compete at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun through September 9.
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