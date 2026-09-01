/Dehradun T20 League 2026: Full squads announced ahead of Inaugural season, Check all six teams

Former BCCI Vice-President Mahim Verma, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour, also underlined the role of the tournament in giving local players an opportunity to play alongside experienced cricketers. "This league is not just a tournament, but a major opportunity for our local cricketers to progress. When young players from Uttrakhand share the dressing room with experienced captains and players from the IPL and domestic cricket, their confidence and standard of cricket will improve significantly," Verma said.