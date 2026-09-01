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Dehradun T20 League 2026: Full squads announced ahead of Inaugural season, Check all six teams

The six franchise teams have announced their full squads for the inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026, starting September 2. The tournament will feature young Uttarakhand cricketers alongside players from the IPL and domestic cricket.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Dehradun T20 League 2026: Full squads announced ahead of Inaugural season, Check all six teams
Image Credit: Dehradun T20 League 2026

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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