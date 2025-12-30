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Dehradun T20 League 2026: Rishikesh Dragons thrash Herbertpur Knightriders by 134 runs in tournament opener

In the first match of the Dehradun T20 League 2026, Uttarakhand’s biggest franchise cricket tournament, Rishikesh Dragons registered a massive win over Herbertpur Knightriders on Wednesday.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 01:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:24 AM IST
Dehradun T20 League 2026: Rishikesh Dragons thrash Herbertpur Knightriders by 134 runs in tournament opener
Image Credit: Dehradun T20 League 2026

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Dehradun T20 League 2026: Rishikesh Dragons thrash Herbertpur Knightriders by 134 runs in tournament opener
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