/Dehradun T20 League 2026: Vikasnagar Dhamaka, Selaqui Strikers register wins over Doiwala Kings, Mussoorie Thunder

Vikasnagar Dhamaka and Selaqui Strikers registered victories in two separate matches of the Dehradun T20 League 2026 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Thursday.
While Vikasnagar Dhamaka thrashed Doiwala Kings by eight wickets in the first match of the day, Selaqui Strikers defeated Mussoorie Thunder by 14 runs under the DLS method in a rain-affected second encounter.
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1st Match: Kunal Chandela, Janmejay Joshi Power Vikasnagar Dhamaka To One-Sided Win
In the first match of the day, Vikasnagar Dhamaka produced a dominant performance after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, comfortably defeating Doiwala Kings by eight wickets.
Batting first, Doiwala Kings could manage only 101/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Avneesh Sudha was the top scorer with 21 runs off 17 balls, including one four and two sixes. Daksh contributed 18 runs, while Aasman Gulati scored 14 and Ajay Yadav remained unbeaten on 12.
For Vikasnagar Dhamaka, Janmejay Joshi delivered an outstanding bowling performance, picking up four wickets for just eight runs in his four-over spell. Rahul D. Nah claimed two wickets, while Rohit Singh Dangwal and Prashant Chauhan picked up one wicket each.
Chasing 102, Vikasnagar Dhamaka lost Vishal Kashyap for 4 and Rohit Danu for 10 early in the innings. However, captain Kunal Chandela and Hitesh Naula (Honey) steadied the chase before taking the attack to the opposition bowlers.
Chandela remained unbeaten on 53 off 33 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, while Hitesh Naula scored an unbeaten 29 off 19 deliveries, including three fours and a six. The duo guided Vikasnagar Dhamaka to 103/2 in just 11.2 overs, sealing an emphatic eight-wicket victory. Sarang Rawat picked up both wickets for Doiwala Kings.
2nd Match: Selaqui Strikers beat Mussoorie Thunder In Rain-Affected Contest
In the second match of the day, Selaqui Strikers defeated Mussoorie Thunder by 14 runs under the DLS method in a rain-affected encounter.
After winning the toss, Selaqui Strikers opted to bat first and posted 144/8 in their 20 overs. The team had a slow start, but useful contributions from Kshitij Negi (29), captain Piyush Joshi (22) and Nikhil (24) helped rebuild the innings.
With the score at 107/8, Aryan Sharma provided a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 26 off just 15 balls, including one four and two sixes. Priyank Singh also remained unbeaten on 13 as the Strikers finished with 144/8.
For Mussoorie Thunder, Anmol Shah was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for just 11 runs in his four-over spell. Captain Akash Madhwal and Neeraj Singh Rathore picked up two wickets each.
Chasing 145, Mussoorie Thunder got off to a poor start, losing both openers with just nine runs on the board. Lakshya Raichandani then held one end firmly, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 37 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Akhil Singh Rawat remained unbeaten on 17, while Neeraj Singh Rathore contributed 12 runs.
With Mussoorie Thunder at 84/5 in 13.5 overs, rain interrupted play and no further action was possible.
According to the DLS method, Mussoorie Thunder were required to be on 99 at that stage, resulting in Selaqui Strikers being declared winners by 14 runs. For Selaqui Strikers, Priyank Singh and Siddharth Gupta picked up two wickets each.
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