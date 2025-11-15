Delhi Capital Retained And Released Player For IPL 2026: Axar Patel, KL Rahul Retained, Faf Du Plessis Released - Check List

Delhi Capitals had a great start in IPL 2025, but failed to deliver after mid-season, as they have completed their list of retained and released players. Here's how the team looks ahead of the mini auction.



Retained Players: Delhi Capitals have retained T Natarajan. He was bought for INR 10.75 crore, but he failed to make it to the playing XI. Other players are Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natrajan, Mukesh Kumar, D. Chameera,

He featured just one match in the IPL 2025, and that prompted DC management to look for a change. However, after a lengthy discussion, he has finally been retained.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Released Players: Delhi Capitals have released Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Mohit Sharma and Sediquallah Atal. They have also released Darshan Nalkande and Manvanth Kumar.

Trade Player: Nitish Rana moves from the Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals at his current fee of INR 4.2 crore.

About DELHI CAPITALS

The Delhi Capitals team participates in both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL). Co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group, Delhi Capitals was established in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils before embracing a new avatar in 2019. In 2020, the team reached its first-ever final. In 2023, Delhi Capitals became one of the five founding teams to participate in the Women’s Premier League. The team has reached the final in all three editions of the tournament so far, finishing as runners-up each time.

As the Delhi Capitals enter IPL 2026 as one of the strongest contenders, this time their target is clear to clinch their maiden title in IPL 2026.