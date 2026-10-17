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Delhi Capitals appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have appointed former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas as their fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027, replacing Munaf Patel. The move comes as the franchise revamps its coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Delhi Capitals appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Delhi Capitals appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027
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