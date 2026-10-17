/Delhi Capitals appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have appointed former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas as their fast-bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The appointment is part of a revamp of the franchise's support staff as the team prepares for the next edition of the tournament.
Vaas replaces former India pacer Munaf Patel, who served as Delhi Capitals' bowling coach over the previous two seasons. The franchise announced the appointment on Saturday, welcoming the former Sri Lankan international to its coaching setup.
"World Cup winner and Sri Lanka's best ever. Welcome to Tiger Territory, coach," Delhi Capitals wrote on their official X account.
One legendary C.V. Welcoming our Fast Bowling Coach Chaminda Vaas to Dilli https://t.co/m5Qrg1EXJ4— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 17, 2026
Vaas was a member of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning team and went on to establish himself as one of the country's most successful fast bowlers. He finished his international career with 355 wickets in 111 Test matches and 400 wickets in One-Day Internationals.
Known for his ability to swing the new ball and maintain accuracy, the former left-arm pacer brings considerable international experience to the Delhi Capitals setup.
Vaas has also worked with the Sri Lankan men's team as a bowling coach on multiple occasions. His coaching career included a brief stint in New Zealand, followed by an assignment with Sri Lanka from 2013 to 2015.
In 2016, he served as Ireland's bowling coach during the T20 World Cup before returning to work with Sri Lanka.
Vaas also featured in the IPL during the league's early years, representing the now-defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010.
Vaas' appointment comes as Delhi Capitals make changes to their coaching and management structure ahead of the new season. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to lead the coaching setup, while former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been appointed batting and assistant coach.
The franchise has also parted ways with former director of cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani and bowling coach Munaf Patel as part of the restructuring.
Delhi Capitals are yet to win an IPL title. Their best result came in 2020, when they reached the final but lost to Mumbai Indians. The franchise also missed the playoffs in the last two seasons.
With the appointment of Vaas and other changes to the support staff, Delhi Capitals will look to strengthen their preparations for IPL 2027 and mount a fresh challenge for their maiden title.
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