/Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel arrested in alleged rape case, faces serious allegations: Report

Bengal cricketer and Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel has been arrested in connection with a criminal case involving allegations of rape, assault and criminal intimidation made by a medical student.
According to an NDTV report, police arrested Porel from Emami City under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum police station. The arrest came after the Calcutta High Court directed the police to take action against the cricketer in connection with the case.
The allegations against Porel stem from a complaint filed by the woman in June. She has alleged that Porel entered into a sexual relationship with her after promising to marry her and later refused to fulfil that promise. She has also accused him of assault and criminal intimidation.
More to follow...
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