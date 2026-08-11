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  • /Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel arrested in alleged rape case, faces serious allegations: Report

Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel arrested in alleged rape case, faces serious allegations: Report

Abishek Porel has been arrested in West Bengal in connection with a case involving rape and criminal intimidation allegations made by a medical student. The Delhi Capitals batter has denied the allegations, with the matter now proceeding through the legal process

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel arrested in alleged rape case, faces serious allegations: Report
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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