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Delhi capitals batter Abishek Porel sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case, denied bail

Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel has been denied bail and sent to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged rape case. Porel was arrested on August 11 following a complaint by a medical student, with the investigation still underway.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Delhi capitals batter Abishek Porel sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case, denied bail
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Delhi capitals batter Abishek Porel sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case, denied bail
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