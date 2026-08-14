/Delhi capitals batter Abishek Porel sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case, denied bail

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel was denied bail by the Chinsurah Court on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case registered following allegations by a medical student
Porel was arrested by Mogra Police on August 11 after the Calcutta High Court directed authorities to apprehend him in connection with the case. He was subsequently produced before the Chinsurah Court, which had granted three days of police custody for further investigation.
The case stems from a complaint filed at Mogra Police station by a medical student from Karnataka. According to reports, the complainant alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for around three years and that he established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage.
She has also alleged physical and mental abuse, criminal intimidation and threats involving private photographs and videos. These are allegations and have not been proved in court. Porel had denied the allegations.
The matter reached the Calcutta High Court after the complainant raised concerns over the progress of the investigation. In July, the court directed the police to arrest Porel and another accused and ordered the seizure of electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, amid concerns over the alleged circulation of private material.
Following the High Court's directions, Mogra Police arrested Porel on August 11. He was then produced before the Chinsurah Court, which granted police custody for three days.
After the expiry of the police remand, Porel was produced before the court again on Friday. His bail plea was rejected and he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as the investigation continues.
Porel, 23, is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter who represents Bengal in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He has also represented India A.
The ongoing legal proceedings concern allegations made against him, and no finding of guilt has been established by a court at this stage. The investigation remains ongoing.
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