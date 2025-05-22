In one of the most dramatic downturns in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Delhi Capitals (DC) have etched their name into the record books for all the wrong reasons. Despite an electric 4-0 start to IPL 2025, Axar Patel’s side became the first team ever to miss the playoffs after winning their opening four matches, following a crushing 59-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. As Hardik Pandya's men sealed the final playoff spot, Delhi’s campaign unravelled with stunning rapidity. From early-season dominance to a late-stage slump, DC’s story is a textbook case of how momentum—or the lack of it—can define a T20 campaign.

What Went Wrong? MI vs DC: The Knockout Blow

With the stakes sky-high, Mumbai Indians posted a formidable 181/5 on a pitch offering variable bounce. Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 73 off 43 and a fiery cameo from Naman Dhir (24 off 8) provided the late surge MI needed. In response, DC’s chase fell apart under pressure. The Capitals folded for just 121, undone by the lethal spells of Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner, who took three wickets apiece.

It wasn’t just a defeat—it was an implosion. Without regular captain Axar Patel, who missed the match due to illness, and the absence of pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, the Capitals looked toothless and uninspired under stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis.

Stat Attack: Delhi's Record-Breaking Fall

Delhi’s 2025 campaign began with promise: wins over LSG, SRH, CSK, and RCB gave them a strong foundation. By the halfway mark, they had secured 6 wins in 8 games and looked like playoff certainties. But what followed was a nightmare stretch—four losses, two abandoned games, and zero wins in their final six.

With 13 points and one game to go, DC are officially out, while GT, RCB, PBKS, and MI have confirmed their spots in the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Adding salt to the wound, Delhi now have the joint second-most losses (21) against any team in IPL history, all coming at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

Most Wins Against a Team in IPL History:

24 – MI vs KKR

21 – MI vs CSK

21 – CSK vs RCB

21 – KKR vs PBKS

21 – MI vs DC

Faf du Plessis Reflects: "We Let It Slip"

Despite the heartache, stand-in captain Faf du Plessis remained composed in his post-match comments. “We were excellent with the ball for the first 17-18 overs, but the last few overs really hurt us,” he said. Acknowledging the impact of missing key players, he added, “On a pitch like this, Axar’s left-arm spin would have been golden.”

DC’s tail-end struggles reflected a lack of depth, adaptability, and killer instinct—essentials for surviving the volatile nature of the IPL. While the Capitals fielded one of the most balanced squads on paper, their inability to capitalise on key moments ultimately led to their undoing.

A Season of "What Ifs": Lessons from DC’s IPL 2025 Journey

As MI fans celebrate and DC fans reflect, one thing is certain: Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 season will go down as a cautionary tale. Starting strong is never enough. The grueling format rewards consistency, depth, and adaptability—traits that deserted DC when it mattered the most.

The early wins were no fluke. But the inability to finish games, the absence of tactical flexibility, and a series of key player absences during crunch time contributed to a collapse that will sting for seasons to come.

For now, Delhi’s dream is over. And for the first time ever, a team that began with four straight wins finds itself watching the playoffs from the sidelines.