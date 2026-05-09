Delhi Capitals creates huge unwanted record, becomes first team in the world to...

On Friday, May 8, 2026, the Delhi Capitals secured a unique position in the history books by becoming the first team in the Indian Premier League to reach 150 total losses. This milestone occurred at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 11th match of the 2026 season for the Delhi-based franchise. Facing the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi suffered an 8-wicket defeat in front of their home supporters.

The match was largely decided by KKR's Finn Allen, who delivered a spectacular century in only 47 deliveries. His performance enabled Kolkata to chase down the 143-run target in just 14.2 overs, marking their fourth victory of the ongoing season.

Record Breaking Defeat Count

The loss against KKR was the 7th for the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 season and their 150th overall since the inception of the league. They currently lead the list of teams with the most losses in IPL history. Statistically, the franchise has experienced 147 outright defeats and three losses via Super Overs.

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The current standings for most defeats in the IPL are as follows:

TEAM MATCHES TOTAL DEFEATS WINS

Delhi Capitals 277 150 122

Punjab Kings 273 144 125

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 281 137 138

Kolkata Knight Riders 275 133 138

Mumbai Indians 287 130 154

Rajasthan Royals 246 121 120

Chennai Super Kings 263 113 147

Sunrisers Hyderabad 207 105 100

Global T20 Perspective

In the broader context of Twenty20 cricket worldwide, the record for most losses is held by the English side Middlesex, who have suffered 171 outright defeats in 272 games. Derbyshire follows with 152 losses in 257 matches. With 150 losses in 285 total T20 matches, the Delhi Capitals now sit in third place on the global list of most-defeated T20 teams.

Finn Allen’s Record Century

A highlight of the evening was the record-setting batting display by KKR's 27-year-old New Zealander, Finn Allen. During his stay at the crease, the right-handed opener hammered 10 sixes and 5 fours.

By reaching his century in just 47 balls, Allen broke the franchise record for the fastest IPL hundred by a KKR player. The previous record was held by Venkatesh Iyer, who scored a century in 49 balls against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on April 16, 2023. Allen's aggressive batting ensured Kolkata reached 147/2 and finished the match with significant overs to spare.

