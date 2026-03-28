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NewsCricketDelhi Capitals eye Josh Tongue, Jamie Smith as Ben Duckett replacements but England duo snub IPL 2026 twist
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Delhi Capitals eye Josh Tongue, Jamie Smith as Ben Duckett replacements but England duo snub IPL 2026 twist

England players Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue reject IPL 2026 offers after Ben Duckett’s exit. Here’s why this trend is growing.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • England’s new central contracts are reshaping global T20 priorities, reducing IPL dependency.
  • Multiple IPL 2026 withdrawals signal a growing shift toward red-ball cricket among England players.
  • Franchises may face long-term squad instability if international pull-outs continue.
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Delhi Capitals eye Josh Tongue, Jamie Smith as Ben Duckett replacements but England duo snub IPL 2026 twistJamie Smith and Josh Tongue join Ben Duckett in rejecting IPL 2026 opportunities as England’s priorities shift away from franchise cricket. Photo Credit – X

The Premier League 2026 season has taken an unexpected turn. England internationals Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue have rejected offers to join as replacement players. This news comes after Ben Duckett pulled out of his Delhi Capitals contract. It raises a question: are England players choosing national and red-ball cricket over IPL deals?

Also Read: SRH's Probable Playing XI vs RCB In IPL 2026: Who will replace Pat Cummins?

This change affects franchises looking for replacements now. It also impacts the IPLs appeal especially since Englands talented players are opting out.

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Why Smith and Tongue Said No to IPL 2026

Smith and Tongue decided to stay in England during the IPL. They reportedly wanted to focus on cricket and manage their workload. This aligns with a growing trend among England players.

Reasons behind their decision:

* Red-ball focus: Players prioritize Test careers due to intense competition.

* Workload management: Fast bowlers like Tongue are cautious about injury risks.

* National alignment: Staying in England keeps them close to selectors and team setups.

For Smith, a rising wicketkeeper-batter consistent domestic performances are valuable. For Tongue, who has battled injuries skipping a high-intensity T20 league may be a move.

Ben Ducketts Withdrawal Set the Tone

Ducketts last-minute exit from Delhi Capitals triggered this situation. He cited:

* Focus on fitness and mental health

* Desire to improve red-ball skills

* Commitment to family and long-term England ambitions

His decision has consequences. Like Harry Brook Duckett risks an IPL ban for pulling out post-auction. Yet he chose to prioritize his England career.

This sends a signal: IPL money isn't the automatic first choice.

The ECB Factor: Why England Players Feel Secure

The England and Wales Cricket Board introduced -year central contracts. These are reportedly worth up to GBP 800,000 along with match fees and incentives. This changes things:

* Security: Comparable earnings without franchise dependency

* Long-term stability: Reduced pressure to chase short-term leagues

* Injury protection: Players aren't forced to risk fitness for income

Tournaments like The Hundred provide domestic T20 exposure with less travel and tighter scheduling.

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Akash Kharade

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