Delhi Capitals Rope In Kevin Pietersen As Mentor Ahead of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals roped in former England captain Kevin Pietersen as their mentor for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. On Thursday, February 27, the Delhi-based franchise came up with an announcement on their social media handles where they confirmed the deal with one of England’s greatest batters.

Kevin Pietersen will be working with the head coach Hemang Badani and will look to help the team to do well in the upcoming season. Delhi parted ways with their regular coach Ricky Ponting after the end of the IPL 2024 season. In the IPL, Kevin Pietersen will be working as a coach for the very first time. Delhi Capitals also have Venugopal Rao as their Director of Cricket and Munaf Patel as their bowling coach. The Delhi-based team also announced the association of Matthew Mott as their assistant coach. Earlier, Mott worked with Kolkata Knight Riders and he has also given his services to the England cricket team as their white ball coach.

Tell the world, KP is back home! pic.twitter.com/60QdLEiSCX — Delhi Capitals (DelhiCapitals) February 27, 2025

"I've got incredible memories of representing the Delhi franchise in the IPL, and I’ve been able to maintain that passion for the team even as a broadcaster over the years. I shared the field with Venu (Venugopal Rao) during the 2012 season, and it’s great to be reconnecting with him as we begin a new chapter at this amazing franchise”, Kevin Pietersen said.

"I’ve got a great relationship with the owners and the Delhi Capitals fans, so when this idea came about, it was a very quick YES from me. It’s an exciting opportunity to step into this new role as a mentor for the Capitals, and I'm really looking forward to joining the squad, working closely with the boys, and doing everything I can to help us win that ultimate prize," he added.

Earlier, Pietersen represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009 and 2010 before coming in to play for the Delhi Capitals in 2012 and 2014. Back during IPL 2021, the former batter scored 305 runs for Delhi in 2012.