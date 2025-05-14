Delhi Capitals Rope In Mustafizur Rahman As Replacement For Jake Fraser-McGurk

Delhi Capitals (DC) have officially announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The announcement was made via a press release from the franchise on Wednesday.

Mustafizur Rahman is back in after two years!



Fraser-McGurk becomes the second overseas player to pull out of the ongoing season, following Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Jamie Overton. The young Australian has informed the DC management that he won’t be returning to India after the BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week due to the escalating political tension between India and Pakistan.

Mustafizur, a seasoned campaigner in the league, is no stranger to the Delhi Capitals. He previously represented the franchise during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he picked up 8 wickets in 8 matches with an economy of 7.62, while featuring in two games in 2023. Overall, the left-arm pacer has played 38 IPL matches, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84, proving his effectiveness across all stages of an innings.

Internationally, Mustafizur has built an impressive record, bagging 132 wickets in 106 T20Is for Bangladesh. Across all domestic and global T20 leagues, he has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches, cementing his status as one of the most reliable left-arm pacers in the white-ball format.

Currently, Delhi Capitals sit just outside the playoff zone, placed fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches, just one point behind the fourth-placed Mumbai Indians. DC will resume their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, followed by key fixtures against Mumbai Indians on May 21 and Punjab Kings on May 24 to close out their group stage.