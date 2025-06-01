After Karun Nair, Another Delhi Capitals Star Shines In England; Check Details

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma made an emphatic start to his stint in English club cricket, scoring a century off just 70 balls on debut for Wigan Cricket Club in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition. The match took place on Saturday against Formby CC, under the structure of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Premier League.

Walking in at a precarious 17/3 in 9.5 overs, Ashutosh played a counter-attacking knock and built a 153-run partnership with opener Aveen Dalugod. He reached his hundred in 73 balls, striking eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 136.99, as reported by Wisden. His dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, with Wigan sliding from 170/3 to 195/7 after 41 overs.

Interestingly, Ashutosh had arrived in the UK early on the same morning, showing no signs of fatigue as he adapted instantly to the conditions.

Ashutosh rose to prominence during the IPL 2024 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he scored 189 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 167.25, including a match-winning fifty. His performances earned him a move to Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025, where he contributed 204 runs in nine innings, averaging 29.14 with a strike rate of 160.62, and notched up another vital fifty against Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG).

Despite his efforts, DC failed to reach the playoffs, finishing fifth on the points table with seven wins, six losses, and one no-result.

While Ashutosh is yet to register a century in professional white-ball cricket, his overall stats are promising. In 14 List A matches, he has scored 297 runs at an average of 22.84, with a top score of 75. In 44 T20s, he has accumulated 976 runs in 37 innings at an average of 32.53, with a blistering strike rate of 177.45, including eight half-centuries and a best score of 84.

Ashutosh’s explosive debut in England further highlights his potential as a dynamic batter in all formats.