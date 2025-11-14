Delhi Capitals’ Star Lodges FIR Against Woman For Alleged Blackmail

IPL cricketer Vipraj Nigam, who plays for the Delhi Capitals and is based in Uttar Pradesh, has filed an FIR against a woman, accusing her of harassment, blackmail and threats to harm his reputation. The complaint was lodged at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki, where Nigam stated that he had been receiving continuous threatening calls that escalated over time.

According to the FIR, Vipraj initially received several alarming calls from one mobile number. When he blocked that number, he claimed the calls resumed from multiple foreign numbers. He alleged that the caller, identified as a woman, repeatedly threatened to frame him in false criminal cases if he did not comply with what he described as her “unreasonable demands.” Nigam also said the woman warned him that she would release a “damaging video” to tarnish his public image if he refused to give in. The cricketer told the police that the pressure and intimidation had severely impacted both his professional focus and his mental well-being, leaving him with no option but to seek immediate legal protection.

ALSO READ - Meet Jay Shah: Home Minister’s Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women’s Cricket; From Rs 1,000 A Match To Rs 15,00,000 And A World Cup Triumph

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Barabanki police confirmed that an FIR has been formally registered in the case. Officials said investigators have begun examining call detail records and digital evidence related to the complaint to establish the sequence of events.

More Details

Meanwhile, a report by NBT revealed that the woman has also filed her own complaint presenting a contrasting version of events. She alleged that Vipraj personally contacted her and invited her to meet him at a hotel located in Sector 135, Noida. She stated that she arrived at the hotel at around 6 p.m. and remained there until approximately 9 p.m. During this time, the two allegedly engaged in physical relations. The woman claimed that a dispute erupted afterwards when, according to her, “Vipraj outrightly refused to marry her and threatened to block her.” She further stated that the argument escalated to the point where Vipraj pushed her out of the hotel room.

The woman told authorities that she possesses recordings of her conversation with Vipraj’s mother as well as multiple audio recordings of the cricketer himself. She asserted that these recordings prove her innocence and contradict the allegations levelled against her. She maintained that the accusations made by Vipraj are false and intended to protect himself.

Police are currently investigating both sides of the case.