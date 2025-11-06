Delhi Capitals Women’s WPL 2026 Retention List: From WC Star Jemimah Rodrigues To Shafali Varma; Check ALL Retentions

Delhi Capitals announced their list of retained players on November 5, ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2026 mega auction scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi. The 2025 edition marked the third occasion where Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up in the tournament. India’s 2025 Women’s World Cup champions Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma have been retained for INR 2.2 crore each. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who has featured for the franchise in all three seasons alongside Jemimah and Shafali, has also been retained for INR 2.2 crore as the first overseas pick.

Annabel Sutherland has been retained as the second overseas player. Her retention value for WPL 2026 stands at INR 2.2 crore. Sutherland becomes the fourth retained player, and per the slab rules, she has been signed for INR 1 crore. She had previously been earning INR 2 crore after joining the franchise from Gujarat Giants following the conclusion of the inaugural WPL season.

Under the mega-auction regulations, a team retaining five players must include at least one uncapped Indian cricketer. Delhi Capitals have opted to continue with India’s former Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad. The lower middle-order batter has been retained for INR 50 lakh in this category.

One of the most notable developments is the absence of Meg Lanning from the retention list. The former Australian captain is the franchise’s leading run-scorer and was responsible for guiding the team to three consecutive finals. Lanning has accumulated 952 runs in 27 matches at a strike rate of 127.10. Her availability in the auction adds a major storyline to the upcoming bidding war, and it remains to be seen whether Delhi Capitals will attempt to bring her back during the bidding.

Remaining Purse: INR 5.70 crore

Delhi Capitals have topped the league table in each of the past three WPL seasons. Despite avoiding the Eliminator every time, they have fallen short in all three finals. They were defeated by Mumbai Indians Women twice, by seven wickets in 2023 and by eight runs in 2025, and by Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by eight wickets in 2024.