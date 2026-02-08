Delhi Khel Mahakumbh gets boost as Shikhar Dhawan joins as brand ambassador

Former India cricketer and Arjuna Awardee Shikhar Dhawan has been named the brand ambassador of the inaugural Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, an initiative of the Directorate of Education and Sports under the Government of NCT of Delhi. The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots sports participation and streamline talent identification across the national capital, providing young athletes with structured opportunities to compete and grow.

Multi-Sport Event Across 16 Venues

The first edition of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh will begin on February 13, with competitions scheduled across 16 venues in Delhi. The event is expected to witness participation from thousands of young athletes representing all 12 districts of the city.

Sports featured in the tournament include basketball, football, athletics, kabaddi, wrestling, squash, and volleyball, ensuring wide representation across team and individual disciplines.

Platform for Young Talent and Future Pathways

Conceived as a large-scale multi-sport platform, the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh seeks to bring together school-level and community-level athletes under one competitive umbrella. The event is designed to offer exposure, experience, and a clear pathway for young sportspersons aspiring to pursue professional careers.

The initiative reflects the Delhi government’s broader vision of integrating sports as a core pillar of youth development and education.

Delhi Government Welcomes Dhawan’s Association

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Sood, Minister of Education and Sports, Government of Delhi, described the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh as a transformative step for sports development in the capital.

“Shikhar Dhawan’s association as Brand Ambassador brings immense credibility and inspiration to the initiative. His journey aligns perfectly with our objective of grassroots development, encouraging mass participation and identifying future sporting talent,” Sood said.

‘Honoured to Be Part of This Vision,’ Says Dhawan

Expressing his gratitude, Dhawan thanked the Government of Delhi and the Directorate of Education and Sports for the honour and praised the initiative’s focus on young athletes. “The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is a commendable step towards the growth of sport in a region that is brimming with talent but often lacks the right exposure,” Dhawan said.

Drawing from his own career, the former India opener highlighted the importance of providing platforms for aspiring athletes.

“As a professional sportsperson, I understand how crucial it is to get opportunities early. Through my venture, Da One Sports, I have been committed to building an ecosystem that helps youngsters achieve their dreams. Delhi has a rich sporting legacy, and I hope this association inspires budding talent and contributes towards making Delhi the sports capital of the country,” he added.