Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders, 1st Match?

The Delhi Premier League 2025 (DPL 2025) kicks off with a blockbuster opening clash between South Delhi Superstarz and defending champions East Delhi Riders on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The much-anticipated first match of the season will take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, setting the tone for a month-long celebration of T20 cricket in the capital.

Match Details

Match: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 8:00 PM IST (2:30 PM GMT)

The game follows a star-studded opening ceremony, beginning at 7:00 PM IST, featuring live performances by popular artists including Sunanda Sharma, Raftaar, KRSNA, and Seedhe Maut.

DPL 2025 Format & Tournament Overview

The Delhi Premier League 2025 will run from August 2 to August 31, with a reserve day for the final on September 1. Eight teams are divided into two groups, and each team will play a combination of double-round robin and cross-group matches, totaling 10 league games before the playoffs.

When and Where to Watch - Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports 2 Hindi

Online Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

The newly formed Disney-Reliance JV ensures all live sports, including the DPL 2025, will be exclusively available on the Hotstar platform in India. Fans can also tune into the tournament’s coverage on Star Sports’ Hindi feed.

Why This Match Matters

The clash between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz isn’t just the curtain-raiser; it’s a rematch of last season’s most thrilling battles. Defending champions East Delhi Riders are keen to begin their campaign with a statement win, while South Delhi Superstarz aim to upset the champions early and set the tone for a strong season.

DPL 2025 - Tournament Snapshot

Teams: 8 franchises representing different regions of Delhi

Venue: All matches to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Duration: August 2 to August 31, 2025

Format: Group-stage double round-robin and cross-group fixtures followed by playoffs

Final Word

The South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders opener promises fireworks both on and off the field. With a buzzing stadium atmosphere, live entertainment during the opening ceremony, and high-octane cricket action, DPL 2025 is expected to engage fans across Delhi and beyond.