Delhi Premier League 2025: Young Stars From Virat Kohli And Virender Sehwag Families Set To Shine In Expanded Tournament

In what promises to be a landmark moment for domestic cricket in India, the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction is generating serious buzz — and not just for the usual reasons. This year, the limelight falls on two familiar surnames with fresh faces: Virat Kohli’s 15-year-old nephew Aaryaveer Kohli and Virender Sehwag’s sons Aryavir and Vedant Sehwag are officially part of the auction draft scheduled for July 5. Their inclusion adds an emotional and generational twist to the tournament, as cricketing legacies are being passed down from Indian icons to their next-gen prodigies. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see which teams these promising youngsters will represent and how they’ll perform under pressure in one of Delhi’s fastest-growing T20 leagues.

Two New Franchises Join the Capital’s Premier T20 Battle

In another big leap forward, DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) has confirmed the addition of two new franchises – Outer Delhi and New Delhi – taking the total number of teams in DPL 2025 to eight. This expansion reflects the league's growing popularity and its role in scouting and nurturing local cricket talent.

The DPL's official account announced the development via a tweet after a closed-door team auction held on June 28, welcoming the newcomers with the words:

"Naya season, naye jazbaat… aur DPL mein do nayi teams ki shuruaat!"

With teams now representing nearly all major zones of the capital – East, West, North, South, Central, and now Outer and New Delhi – the tournament has taken a significant step toward becoming Delhi’s most competitive cricketing platform.

Rising Stars: Aaryaveer Kohli & Aryavir Sehwag Spark Buzz

Among the hundreds of young players listed for the DPL 2025 auction, the spotlight clearly belongs to Aaryaveer Kohli and Aryavir Sehwag.

Aaryaveer Kohli, son of Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas, is a leg-spinner currently training at West Delhi Cricket Academy under Raj Kumar Sharma, the same coach who nurtured Virat into a global superstar. At just 15, Aaryaveer has already represented Delhi’s U-16 squad and has been slotted in Category C for the auction.

On the other hand, Aryavir Sehwag, aged 17, is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s been a part of the Delhi U-19 team and made headlines when he smashed a sensational 297-run knock against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. His performance didn’t just catch selectors’ eyes — even his father, Sehwag, couldn’t help but tweet jokingly about missing out on a Ferrari by just 3 runs.

Aryavir has been placed in Category B, while his younger brother Vedant, a 15-year-old off-spinner representing the Delhi U-16 team, is also in the auction draft, making the Sehwag family a double presence this season.

DPL Auction 2025: What to Expect on July 5

The upcoming DPL 2025 auction on July 5 is expected to be a high-stakes affair. With two new teams entering the fray and a major reshuffle of existing squads, franchises will be keen to snap up young and exciting talent early on. The presence of legacy names like Kohli and Sehwag will undoubtedly draw attention, but seasoned domestic performers and emerging stars from the capital’s cricket academies will also be closely watched.

With preparations in full swing and the tournament likely to kick off in the last week of July, the countdown has officially begun. DPL has become a vital stepping stone for Delhi’s cricketing future, and with this injection of star power and youthful energy, season two promises to be bigger, bolder, and better.