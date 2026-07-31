Speaking ahead of the tournament, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed confidence that the third edition would be bigger than ever. "We are delighted to begin another season of the Delhi Premier League. The tournament has grown tremendously over the last editions, and the support from players, franchises and fans has been incredible. We are confident this season will be even more exciting, with high-quality cricket, close contests and a wonderful atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. We look forward to seeing fans come out in large numbers and enjoy the tournament."