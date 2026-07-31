The wait is finally over as the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 3 gets underway today (July 31) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), the domestic T20 league returns with eight teams battling for the coveted title over the next month.
The tournament opener will see Central Delhi Kings take on Purani Dilli 6, marking the beginning of another exciting season of franchise cricket in the national capital.
Before the opening match, fans will witness a grand opening ceremony beginning at 5:30 PM, featuring live performances by popular singers Sunanda Sharma and Sukhbir Singh, setting the stage for the much-anticipated third edition of the tournament.
The men's competition will be played from July 31 to August 30, with the final scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. August 31 has been kept as the reserve day for the summit clash.
The women's tournament will begin on August 20 and conclude on September 2, while September 3 will serve as the reserve day for the final.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed confidence that the third edition would be bigger than ever. "We are delighted to begin another season of the Delhi Premier League. The tournament has grown tremendously over the last editions, and the support from players, franchises and fans has been incredible. We are confident this season will be even more exciting, with high-quality cricket, close contests and a wonderful atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. We look forward to seeing fans come out in large numbers and enjoy the tournament."
Ahead of the tournament, captains of all eight franchises attended the official pre-season press conference in New Delhi, where they expressed confidence in their squads.
Central Delhi Kings captain Yash Dhull said his side is prepared to make a strong start. "The team has trained really well over the last few weeks, and everyone is excited for the new season. We have a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. Our focus is on playing fearless cricket, staying consistent and giving our best in every match."
Purani Dilli 6 skipper Anuj Rawat echoed similar sentiments. "The excitement around the Delhi Premier League is growing every year, and we are looking forward to getting our campaign underway. We have prepared well and built a strong squad. Our aim is to play positive cricket, entertain the fans and compete hard in every game."
Delhi Premier League 2026(@M_Aswin100) July 30, 2026
- Here's the Complete Schedule & Fixtures for the Delhi Premier League 2026, Season 3 pic.twitter.com/XFv9dtDqQL
The third edition of the Delhi Premier League features the following franchises:
Central Delhi Kings
Kuldip Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vansh Bedi, Divij Mehra, Money Grewal, Jonty Sidhu, Aayush Kumar, Vedant Sehwag, Yatish Singh, Yugal Saini, Aditya Bhandari, Siddharth Joon, Keshav Dabas, Aatrey Tripathi, Arun Pundir, Aryaveer Kohli, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Ojasdeep Singh, Samarth Singh, Rahul, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Prathmesh Singh, Jai Sharma.
East Delhi Riders
Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Rounak Waghela, Hardik Sharma, Sujal Rajiv Singh, Tanmay Chaudhary, Aradhya Chawla, Rohan Parchanda, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Deepak Punia, Ashish Meena, Kavya Gupta, Rohit Yadav, Vaibhav Baisla, Uday Chawla, Sunny Rawal, Suryansh Raina, Ankit Kumar, Vansh Mehra, Suryakant Chauhan, Harsh Bhardwaj.
New Delhi Tigers
Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hritik Shokeen, Rahul Chaudhary, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Rawal, Atulya Pandey, Dhruv Bindra, Laxman, Pradyuman Sanan, Aaryan Sharma, Keshav R. Singh, Manish Sehrawat, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Parth Kr. Bali, Shivam Gupta, Varun Vanjani, Tanuj Pawar, Rishabh Sharma, Revaant Rakyan, Saurabh Gupta, Yashjeet, Ayush Tanwar, Aditya Paweriya, Dev Chaudhary.
North Delhi Strikers
Harshit Rana, Sarthak Ranjan, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Aayush Singh, Akhil Chaudhary, Arnav Bugga, Kirit Kaushik, Saurabh Deswal, Yash Bhatia, Parnit Tiwari, Prikshit Sehrawat, Arjun Rapria, Kaushal Suman, Vikas Dixit, Yash Dabas, Mayank Dagar, Bharat Sindhwani, Ajay Yadav, Anant Jain, Gaurav Sabharwal, Nikhil Kumar.
Outer Delhi Warriors
Navdeep Saini, Priyansh Arya, Aryan Rana, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma, Anant S. Sareen, Dhanya Nakra, Mohit Panwar, Saksham Gahlot, Shaurya Malik, Aman Chaudhary, Rushal Saini, Yajas Sharma, Dhruv Singh, Rishab Drall, Aditya Sharma, Akshay Saini, Monu Shukla, Pratham Saluja, Sammar Kohar, Garvit Grover, Shivam Bhan, Deepanshu Phore, Aditya Yadav.
Purani Dilli 6
Anuj Rawat, Digvesh Rathi, Lalit Yadav, Rohan Rana, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Kush Nagpal, Mohak Kumar, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Prince Mishra, Yug Gupta, Aditya Malhotra, Ajay Ahlawat, Gaurav Saroha, Kabir Sachdeva, Pankaj Jaswal, Yash Kumar, Aryan Gaur, Aditya Verma, Ashwini Chillar, Lakshay Verma, Harshvardhan Phogat, Vanam Aggarwal, Arjun Rexwal.
South Delhi Superstarz
Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sanat Sangwan, Sumit Kumar, Sumit Mathur, Pranshu Vijayran, Aman Bharti, Divansh Rawat, Karan Garg, Pranav Pant, Anmol Sharma, Vivek Kumar Tiwari, Adviteeya Sinha, Ankur Kaushik, Anshuman Hooda, Deepanshu Gulia, Ekansh Dobal, Sagar Tanwar, Vision Panchal, Yamit Sehrawat, Ankit Dabas, Tushar Duggal, Kartik Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Raghav Agarwal.
West Delhi Lions
Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ayush Doseja, Manan Bhardwaj, Mayank Gusain, Aaryavir Sehwag, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Dhruv Kumar Chumbak, Krish Yadav, Ravneet Tanwar, Rudra Dev Yadav, Aarav Garg, Shubham Dubey, Ajay Rana, Anirudh Chowdhary, Hiten Dalal, Jitesh Singh, Tishant Dabla, Vikas Rana, Bhanu Yadav, Sombir Sheokand, Yash Bansal, Avinash Singh Manhas, Khushhal Yadav.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.