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Delhi Premier League 2026: Full schedule, teams, squads, opening ceremony - Here's everything you need to know

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Season 3 begins today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a grand opening ceremony featuring Sunanda Sharma and Sukhbir Singh before the tournament opener between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6. Here's everything you need to know about the DPL 2026, including the full schedule, participating teams, opening ceremony, live streaming details and tournament format.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Delhi Premier League 2026: Full schedule, teams, squads, opening ceremony - Here's everything you need to know
Image Credit: Instagram- @delhipremierleaguet20

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Delhi Premier League 2026: Full schedule, teams, squads, opening ceremony - Here's everything you need to know
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