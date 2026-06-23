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Delhi Premier League 2026: Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma set to feature as DPL season 3 dates announced

The third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be held from July 31 to August 30, 2026, the Delhi &amp; District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Tuesday. The players' auction ahead of the new season will take place on July 1.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Delhi Premier League 2026: Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma set to feature as DPL season 3 dates announced
Image Credit: IANS

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