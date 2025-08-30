Delhi Premier League Turns Ugly: Nitish Rana, Digvesh Rathi Clash Amid West Delhi Lions’ Stunning Chase

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had everything a T20 knockout promises—big runs, fiery spells, drama, and unfortunately, some ugly fights. West Delhi Lions, powered by a stunning knock from Nitish Rana, chased down a daunting 202 to knock out South Delhi Superstarz on Friday night. But while Rana’s batting heroics sealed the win, it was his heated altercation with Digvesh Rathi and a mid-match brawl that stole headlines.



Nitish Rana vs Digvesh Rathi: Fireworks and Fight

West Delhi Lions’ skipper Nitish Rana played one of the greatest innings in DPL history, smashing an unbeaten 134 off just 55 balls, laced with 8 boundaries and 15 towering sixes. But it wasn’t just the ball flying out of the park—tempers were too.

The flashpoint came in the eighth over when Digvesh Rathi, the young spinner who turned out for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, was greeted with three consecutive sixes. Rana raced to a 20-ball fifty, but what followed was pure drama. Rathi, visibly frustrated, exchanged words with the Lions captain. Rana, never one to back down, mocked Rathi with his trademark “notebook celebration” after another six, igniting the crowd and the tension.

What should have been remembered for clean hitting quickly turned into a heated duel, setting the tone for the chaos that followed.

Ugly Brawl Mars Eliminator

If the Rana-Rathi clash wasn’t enough, the very next over escalated things further. When Krish Yadav, who contributed a steady 31, fell to Aman Bharti, the bowler celebrated aggressively in the batter’s face. That sparked yet another confrontation, this time involving multiple players.

South Delhi’s Sumit Mathur and Tejaswi Dahiya stormed in, words were exchanged, and soon pushing and shoving turned the middle into a scene resembling a street fight rather than a cricket match. Umpires and senior players had to intervene to restore order. Though the match eventually resumed, the image of players pointing fingers and clashing in the middle left an ugly mark on what was otherwise a thrilling contest.

West Delhi Lions Triumph Behind Rana’s Masterclass

Amidst the chaos, Rana held his nerve and single-handedly anchored the chase. South Delhi Superstarz had posted 201/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to aggressive batting from their top order. But the Lions’ reply, driven by their captain’s sheer dominance, was too much to handle.

Rana’s 134* will go down as arguably the best knock of the DPL season—combining brute force, fearless stroke play, and clutch temperament. With his fireworks, West Delhi crossed the line comfortably, booking a place in Qualifier 2 against East Delhi Riders on Saturday night.

Nitish Rana’s Season of Fire and Fury

This wasn’t the first time Nitish Rana found himself in the headlines this DPL season. Earlier, he was spotted arguing with the umpire during a clash against Purani Dilli-6. Though the situation did not escalate, it showcased how seriously Rana takes his role as captain.

Having previously led Delhi in domestic cricket and captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, Rana is known for his competitive edge. However, his confrontations—whether with opponents, umpires, or celebrations—continue to make him one of the most polarizing figures in Indian domestic cricket.

What Lies Ahead

For the West Delhi Lions, the win keeps their DPL 2025 campaign alive. They now face the East Delhi Riders in what promises to be another high-octane Qualifier 2. With Rana in this kind of form, the Lions will back themselves to storm into the finals.

But the Delhi Premier League’s image has taken a dent with repeated altercations. From Rana’s clash with Rathi to the mass brawl in the middle, questions will be asked about discipline and player conduct. The DPL has become a hotspot for entertainment, but administrators must ensure it doesn’t spiral into a league remembered more for fights than cricket.