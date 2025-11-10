The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the national capital is all set for a major transformation, with plans underway to dismantle the existing structure and rebuild it into a modern ‘Sports City’ that will cater to multiple sporting disciplines and include accommodation facilities for athletes.

Spread over 102 acres, the JLN Stadium complex is set to undergo a complete transformation under a proposed mega project inspired by global benchmarks.

The initiative aligns with India's growing sports ambitions, including its bid for the Olympics and the anticipated hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

"The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi will be dismantled to create a new Sports City across 102 acres. The Sports Ministry plans to design it on the modern models of (sports cities in) Qatar and Australia," the Sports Ministry source told IANS.

The redevelopment will demand close coordination among multiple ministries and departments, including the Urban Development Ministry, indicating that the project’s execution may take time to commence.

Multi-Purpose Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which was constructed for the 1982 Asian Games, also serves as the headquarters of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and is home to the Khelo India project office.

It underwent a major renovation ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games at a cost exceeding ₹900 crore.

The JLN Stadium most recently hosted the World Para Athletics Championships, which prompted another facelift and the installation of a world-class MONDO track - a high-performance surface known to minimise injury risks and enhance sprint speed.

Over the decades, the JLN Stadium has proved to a versatile venue - hosting athletics, football, and even two cricket ODIs in 1984 and 1991, before the ICC ruled it unfit for cricket. It has also been the site of numerous national and international concerts, cementing its place as both a sporting hub and a cultural landmark.

Global Inspiration And Planning

Notably, Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited Doha, where he inspected Qatar’s renowned Sports City - a 617-acre complex equipped with facilities for football, aquatics, and 13 indoor sports, as well as a specialised orthopedic and sports medicine hospital.

Closer to home, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad- constructed at a cost of ₹4,600 crore and spanning 250 acres - serves as a prime domestic example of integrated sports infrastructure.

Delhi’s proposed Sports City is envisioned to complement India’s larger sporting ambitions, with the country bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games and likely to be awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games later this month.

