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'Delivers every ball with purpose of taking wicket': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals Ravindra Jadeja's mindset shift ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Speaking ahead of India’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Cheteshwar Pujara said Ravindra Jadeja has undergone a significant mental transformation in recent years, making him an even more potent weapon in the longest format.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
'Delivers every ball with purpose of taking wicket': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals Ravindra Jadeja's mindset shift ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Delivers every ball with purpose of taking wicket': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals Ravindra Jadeja's mindset shift ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
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