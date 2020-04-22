Desert Storm on this day in 1988: When Sachin Tendulkar decimated Australian bowlers to mark his brilliance

The ‘Desert Storm’ in UAE's Sharjah is regarded by many cricket fans as one of the best innings in world cricket and this inning made Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar a legend of the game.

The date was April 22, 1998 when Tendulkar played a stroke-filled innings of 143 off 131 balls against the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz at Sharjah to become a force to reckon with in the world of cricket. Although India faced defeat in that match, the innings played by Tendulkar will remain etched in the memory of his fans forever.

The storm that passed through the stadium on that day looked weak in comparison to Tendulkar’s batting as he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners with gell and the revised target of 277 (in 46 overs) looked easily achievable for the Indian team. At 237, India managed to surpass the required total to qualify for the final of the tournament.

Tendulkar hit nine fours and four sixes during his swashbuckling innings and toyed with iconic Australian spinner Shane Warne, who failed to keep Sachin under check with his variations. Despite Tendulkar's superb knock, India finished their innings on 250/5.

Tendulkar was adjuged the 'Man of the Match' and he got out to a dubious decision but not before he had played an innings worth remembering. Though India qualified for the final, Tendulkar regretted the fact that they did not won the match.