'Deserved to lose': Axar Patel slams Karun Nair after his double drop handed PBKS historic 265 chase vs DC

Following a high-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel candidly admitted that his team 'deserved to lose' after a six-wicket defeat in their IPL 2026 encounter with Punjab Kings. Despite the Capitals setting a massive total of 264/2, their failure to defend the score led to a disappointing outcome. The primary factor in this defeat was a series of dropped catches that proved incredibly expensive.

Historic Chase by Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings extended their winning streak by completing the highest successful run chase in T20 history, reaching the 265-run target. The chase was anchored by openers Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 76 runs off 26 balls, and Priyansh Arya, who added 43 off 17. Captain Shreyas Iyer eventually secured the win with an unbeaten 71 off 36 deliveries.

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Turning Point and Fielding Lapses

A critical moment occurred when Karun Nair dropped Shreyas Iyer twice within two overs. The first missed opportunity came in the 15th over when Iyer was on 28, followed by another in the 16th over when he was on 35. Iyer took full advantage of these reprieves to reach his half-century and lead his team to victory.

Axar Patel was vocal in his criticism of the team's fielding. During the post-match presentation, he stated:

"Looking at the kind of wicket, if you don't support your bowlers and keep giving away so many chances, then I feel we deserved to lose. That's the main point. It was a good pitch and a small ground, so sixes were always going to be hit. However, when opportunities arise and you don't take even one, you drop chances, as we did today. On a wicket like this, if you don't back your bowlers, it becomes difficult."

Bowling Unit Struggles

The Delhi bowling attack struggled significantly against the PBKS batters. Economy rates were high, with Mukesh Kumar and Auqib Nabi Dar conceding 18.30 and 20.50 runs per over, respectively. T. Natarajan also struggled with an economy of 14.10. While Kuldeep Yadav (11.50) and Axar Patel (11.00) were slightly more controlled, the collective performance allowed the opposition to stay ahead of the required rate.

Need for Strategic Review

Reflecting on the loss, Axar highlighted the need for a tactical reassessment of the bowling unit, especially during the powerplay, and a resolution to the fielding issues. He emphasized that 264 was a strong score and that repeating these mistakes is not an option.

"At the same time, we also need to look at our bowling unit. The way we bowled in the powerplay, the fast bowlers, the fielding, and the opportunities we missed were the main reasons. Because on a wicket like this, 264 was a very good score. It can't keep happening that you come in every time and repeat the same mistakes. So I think we'll go back, review it again, see what we can do, and where we can improve," Axar concluded.