Despite 'Core of T20 World Cup' winners, Mumbai Indians keep finding ways to lose

The Mumbai Indians are not struggling in the Indian Premier League 2026 season because they lack talent. They are struggling because their structure has collapsed. Four matches in, with three defeats and a heavy loss after conceding 240, the pattern is unmistakable: this is a team without clarity in roles, leadership, and execution.

This matters beyond just points on the table. Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history. When a side built on consistency and tactical sharpness begins to look reactive and uncertain, it signals a deeper shift, not just a temporary dip in form.

The Bumrah Factor: A Rare Disruption

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For years, Jasprit Bumrah has been Mumbai’s defining advantage. He was the bowler who broke partnerships, controlled scoring, and finished games under pressure. That reliability allowed the rest of the attack to operate with defined roles.

In IPL 2026, that certainty has disappeared.

Bumrah’s wicketless run across four matches has changed how opponents approach Mumbai:

Batters are no longer under pressure to attack him

They are willing to play him out and target others

The death overs have lost their intimidation factor

In T20 cricket, wickets create control. Without breakthroughs, even economical spells lose impact. Bumrah’s dip has exposed the lack of support around him, turning a strength into a vulnerability.

A Bowling Unit Without Identity

The bigger issue is structural. Mumbai’s bowling attack lacks clearly defined roles, which is critical in modern T20 cricket.

Deepak Chahar has struggled to control the powerplay

Hardik Pandya has been expensive in the middle overs

Trent Boult has not provided early breakthroughs consistently

Successful T20 teams operate with clarity:

One bowler attacks in the powerplay

One controls the middle overs

One closes out the innings at the death

Mumbai currently have overlap instead of structure. There is no clear enforcer, no middle-over controller, and no reliable death specialist beyond Bumrah, who himself is not striking. This lack of identity has resulted in repeated high-scoring games, including the 240 conceded against Royal Challengers.

Leadership Dynamics: Experience Without Alignment

The captaincy transition from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya was always going to be complex. Rohit built Mumbai’s golden era, while Hardik represents a new, aggressive leadership style.

However, the current setup feels unsettled.

Mumbai effectively have multiple voices of authority:

Rohit Sharma, a five-time IPL-winning captain

Hardik Pandya, the current leader

Suryakumar Yadav, a senior international figure

Instead of strengthening decision-making, this has created hesitation. Tactical calls appear reactive rather than instinctive. Field placements shift frequently, bowling changes lack conviction, and game awareness seems inconsistent.

In elite T20 teams, clarity of command is essential. Mumbai currently look like a side still negotiating that clarity.

Batting: Numbers That Mislead

Mumbai’s batting has produced competitive totals, but it has not delivered match-winning performances. The chase of 241, where they finished at 222/5, is a perfect example. It suggests intent but highlights a lack of control.

Key concerns remain:

Rohit Sharma is getting starts but not converting them into defining innings

Suryakumar Yadav is carrying the burden of acceleration

The middle order lacks clarity in pacing innings

This creates a pattern of reactive batting. Instead of dictating terms, Mumbai are responding to the scoreboard. In their peak years, they controlled chases early and finished clinically. In 2026, they are chasing games rather than winning them.

The Middle Overs Problem: Where Matches Are Lost

The most critical phase in modern T20 cricket is the middle overs, and this is where Mumbai are consistently falling behind.

Their spin attack lacks both penetration and control:

Mitchell Santner provides discipline but not wicket-taking threat

Indian spin options have been inconsistent and expensive

As a result:

Opposition batters rebuild comfortably after the powerplay

Run rates climb steadily without risk

Mumbai lose control before the death overs begin

When a team concedes heavily between overs 7 and 15, it is forced into damage control mode for the rest of the game. That has been a recurring theme in MI’s campaign.

Post-2020 Decline: A Pattern, Not a Phase

To understand the present, it is important to examine Mumbai’s trajectory since their 2020 title.

2021: Missed playoffs narrowly

2022: Finished bottom

2023: Reached playoffs

2024: Finished bottom again

2025: Reached playoffs

2026: Struggling in early phase

This inconsistency reflects a franchise in transition. Two mega auctions disrupted the core, while constant changes in personnel prevented stability. The MI model that once thrived on continuity has been replaced by periodic rebuilding.

The Nostalgia Trap

Mumbai’s recent squad-building strategy suggests an attempt to reconnect with past success. The return of players like Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock reflects this approach.

However, T20 cricket evolves rapidly. Conditions, strategies, and opposition analysis change every season. What worked in 2020 does not automatically work in 2026.

Mumbai currently appear caught between two identities: the dominant side of the past and a rebuilding team of the present.

Fatigue and Mental Sharpness

Another subtle but important factor is workload. Several key players are coming off a demanding international calendar, including a T20 World Cup.

Fatigue in modern cricket is not just physical. It affects:

Decision-making under pressure

Fielding intensity

Tactical awareness in key moments

Mumbai’s performances suggest a side that is slightly off in these areas, which in T20 cricket can be decisive.

What Mumbai Indians Must Fix Immediately

If Mumbai are to revive their campaign, the adjustments must be precise:

Clearly define bowling roles, especially in the death overs

Introduce a second reliable spin option to control middle overs

Rework batting roles to maximise finishing potential

Establish a clear leadership voice on the field

Use tactical flexibility, including impact player decisions, more effectively

Expert View: A Crisis of Clarity

Having tracked Mumbai Indians through their most dominant phase, the contrast is evident. The best MI teams were not just talented, they were precise. Every player understood his role, and every phase of the game was controlled.

This current side has the talent, but not the structure.

Until that balance is restored, the Mumbai Indians will continue to look like a team searching for answers rather than one dictating outcomes.