Despite All The Controversies, 'Trophy Saga', & Public Outrage, India Set To Face Pakistan In 2026: Check Full Schedule, Dates And Venues Across ICC Tournaments

The first India Pakistan encounter of 2026 may not involve the senior men’s teams. Instead, the arch-rivals could lock horns at the ICC Under 19 Men’s World Cup 2026, which begins on January 15 and will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

India and Pakistan have been placed in different groups for the tournament, meaning they will not face each other during the group stage. Their paths also do not cross in the Super Six stage. As a result, the earliest possible India Pakistan clash at the U 19 World Cup can only take place in the knockout rounds.

U 19 World Cup: Semifinal or Final Clash Possible

If both teams progress deep into the competition, an India Pakistan showdown could occur in either the semi-finals or the final. The tournament final is scheduled for February 6, making it the earliest possible date for a junior-level India Pakistan match in 2026.

Such a meeting would carry added significance, especially for India’s young squad, which will be eager to make a statement on the global stage.

Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: High-Voltage Clash Confirmed

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7, with hosting duties shared between India and Sri Lanka. One of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament will see India and Pakistan face off on February 15.

The match will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, serving as a neutral venue for the two sides. Depending on how the tournament unfolds, there remains a possibility of a second India Pakistan encounter during the knockout stages.

Historically, India have dominated Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, with Pakistan managing to register just one victory over India in the tournament’s history.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Rivals Meet in Group Stage

Later in the year, attention will shift to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, where India and Pakistan have once again been drawn into the same group. Their much-anticipated group-stage clash is scheduled for June 14 in England.

India’s women’s team, who are the reigning ODI world champions, will enter the contest aiming to extend their strong record against Pakistan. The two teams have faced each other six times in the Women’s T20 World Cup so far. India hold the upper hand with four wins, while Pakistan have secured two victories.