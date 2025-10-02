Despite Going Unsold, Here’s How Ravichandran Ashwin Can Still Feature In ILT20 2025

A former New Zealand cricketer has hinted at it. Despite going unsold, Ashwin is still eligible for a wildcard signing in the ongoing 2025-26 ILT20 season after the October 1 auction. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had recently announced his retirement from international cricket, entered the ILT20 2025-26 auction with the highest base price of USD 120,000 (around Rs 1.06 crore). Many predicted he would be among the most expensive buys of the evening. To the surprise of fans and franchises, the veteran Indian off-spinner did not attract any bids in the first round. His name was also absent from the accelerated phase of the auction.

The unexpected twist at the auction

Some speculated that his Big Bash League (BBL) contract could have dissuaded ILT20 teams. Ashwin had already committed to Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26. However, Simon Doull, the ex-New Zealand cricketer turned commentator, suggested a different scenario. According to him, it is possible Ashwin withdrew after the first round.

“We're hearing that he may have pulled out of the auction, which is a massive surprise. I mean, you've got to read the room,” Doull observed.

Doull’s analysis of Ashwin’s timing

Doull further explained why teams may have held back early on. He pointed out that franchises often wait until later stages when they still have a good purse left instead of spending heavily in the opening round.

“You've got to understand what's going on out there and all that money left, when there are 3-4 teams with over $400,000 left in their pot. I don't think they came here not wanting to spend money it’s there to be spent. If he pulled himself out, then he just hasn't read the room. I think sides would have gone in for him,” Doull added.

Wildcard option still open

Ashwin, currently 39, still has a chance to appear in the ILT20 2025 if he is picked as a wildcard signing. Two franchises, MI Emirates and Desert Vipers, still have their wildcard slots vacant. However, questions remain about how many matches he would have been available for, given his BBL commitments with the David Warner-led Sydney Thunder.

Indian representation at the ILT20 2025 auction

While Ashwin missed out, a few Indians did secure places through the auction. Former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand was signed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for USD 40,000. Spinner Akshay Wakhare, a former Ranji Trophy performer, was picked by Dubai Capitals for USD 10,000.

Two more experienced Indian players had already been confirmed ahead of the auction. Dinesh Karthik, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, will feature for Sharjah Warriorz. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been roped in by the Knight Riders. Thus, while Ashwin surprisingly emerged unsold in the bidding, his ILT20 journey is not ruled out entirely. A wildcard entry still keeps the door open for him