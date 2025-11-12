Despite Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Heroics In Australia, Gautam Gambhir Unhappy: ‘Never Celebrate A...’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently made a bold statement, saying he never celebrates a series loss as a coach ; a remark that has triggered massive debate among fans, many of whom believe it was a subtle jab at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India had recently lost the three-match ODI series against Australia, going down 1-2. However, the Men in Blue avoided a whitewash with a dominant nine-wicket victory in the final ODI in Sydney, thanks to a stellar 168-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo’s performances were widely celebrated across the country, but Gambhir’s latest comments seem to push back against that narrative.

In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, Gambhir clarified his stance on how he views individual brilliance versus team success.

“Look, I don't think so, honestly. I think I've always been a believer that it's not about the individual performances. Yes, I can be very happy with the individual performances, yes. And I will always remain happy with individual performances, but ultimately, we lost the ODI series. That's the bottom line. And I can never celebrate a series loss as a coach,” said Gambhir.

The head coach went on to say that he considers it his moral responsibility to ensure players never treat a loss lightly, emphasizing the importance of representing the nation with pride.

“As a player, I can appreciate individuals, but as a coach, I think it is my moral responsibility that we as a nation and we as individuals should never, never celebrate a series loss. Ultimately, we are representing the country,” he added.

Social Media Decodes

While Gambhir did not name any players directly, many fans on social media interpreted his words as a veiled dig at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially since their match-winning knocks were celebrated despite the overall series defeat. During the Sydney ODI, Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, while Virat Kohli remained not out on 74 off 81 balls, leading India to chase down 237 in just 38.3 overs. Despite Rohit being adjudged Player of the Series, Gambhir downplayed individual feats in his post-series reflections.

The ODI series also marked the return of Kohli and Rohit to international cricket after nearly eight months away. Both veterans have retired from Tests and T20Is but continue to play in the 50-over format, keeping their focus firmly on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Before the series began, Rohit Sharma was also replaced as India’s ODI captain, with Shubman Gill taking over the leadership role.

Following the ODI defeat, India faced Australia again in a five-match T20I series, which the visitors won 2-1. The first and final games in Canberra and Brisbane were washed out due to rain. Gambhir praised the team’s progress but reiterated that the real goal remains the T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“T20 series was different. We won the series. A lot of positives, but a lot of learnings as well. We still are not where we want to be in three months down the line, because the bigger picture is not the series, but the World Cup as well,” Gambhir noted.

“So hopefully, by the time the World Cup comes, I think we are in that space where we want to be before the World Cup. That has been the ideology from day one. When I took over as the head coach from Sri Lanka till now, it hasn't changed,” he added.

With these strong remarks, Gambhir has once again made headlines and perhaps stirred the pot by underlining his no-nonsense approach to leadership, where team success trumps individual glory.