Despite Winning 2 Trophies In 8 Months For India, Rohit Sharma Set To Be Removed From ODI Captaincy, This Cricketer Likely To Replace Him : Reports

Shubman Gill, the 26-year-old Test captain, is reportedly set to be appointed as India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Despite this leadership change, senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both expected to feature in the squad. The decision marks the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket, with Gill likely to lead India’s ODI setup keeping the 2027 ICC World Cup in focus, which will be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. This comes after a report by Express Sports confirming Rohit despite 2025 Champions Trophy win will not be given another chance.

Long Term Vision

The selectors have informed Gill of their long-term vision and the plan for him to take over ODI captaincy with the next World Cup cycle in mind. He attended the selection meeting on Saturday, signaling the decision’s finalization. The selection committee, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, was kept fully informed about the proposed leadership change from Rohit to Gill.

At 38, Rohit Sharma’s transition away from captaincy paves the way for Gill, who is more than a decade younger, to take charge of the side. This change represents a significant shift in leadership dynamics, as Gill continues to assume greater responsibilities across formats.

Gill's Rise

Gill’s rise comes on the back of an outstanding Test series against England, where he led India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In that series, Gill accumulated 754 runs in five matches at an average of 75.40, scoring four centuries as the series concluded in a 2-2 draw. His consistency across formats has also made him a key member in T20Is, where he regularly opens alongside his Punjab teammate, Abhishek Sharma.

In his ODI career so far, Gill has appeared in 55 matches, amassing 2,775 runs at an average of 59.04, including eight centuries. His highest score remains the iconic 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023, a knock that cemented his reputation as one of India’s most prolific young batters.

Other Updates

While Gill takes over ODI responsibilities, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead India in the three-match T20I series that follows the ODIs in Australia. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, meanwhile, remain part of India’s ODI plans for now and are set to return to action after an eight-month break. Their last international appearance came in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, where India triumphed by four wickets in Dubai under Rohit’s captaincy.

Under Rohit’s leadership, India won two major ICC trophies; the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year and the Champions Trophy title earlier this year. However, Rohit endured a lean batting phase during the Australia Test series, eventually stepping down for the final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

With this potential change, the selectors aim to build a long-term roadmap under Gill’s leadership, blending youth and experience to prepare India for sustained success through the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.