/Devdutt Padikkal creates history, becomes 3rd Indian after Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara to...

India's search for stability at the crucial number three position found an emphatic answer in Galle as stylish left-hander Devdutt Padikkal scored a magnificent 167 off 230 balls in the first Test against Sri Lanka and etched his name into Indian cricket history.
During his historic knock, Padikkal became only the third Indian batter to register 150 or more runs against Sri Lanka while batting at No. 3 spot in Test cricket. He joined batting stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara in this rare, distinguished club.
Indian Batters with 150+ at No. 3 vs Sri Lanka (Tests)
Batter Score Venue Year
Rahul Dravid 177 Ahmedabad 2009
Cheteshwar Pujara 153 Galle 2017
Devdutt Padikkal 167 Galle 2026
Masterclass In Galle: How Padikkal Built His Knock
Devdutt Padikkal stepped into the role after regular No. 3 Sai Sudharsan was ruled out with a toe injury. Playing only his third Test and returning after a nearly two-year gap since his previous appearance in 2024, the Karnataka batter responded with a career-defining performance. He seized the moment with poise and technical authority.
Countering the Spin: On a turning Galle surface, Padikkal deviated from the standard forward-stride playbook. He leveraged his reach and trusted the depth of his crease, pulling and punching short deliveries off the back foot with command.
Day 1 Control: After Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early, Padikkal anchored the innings alongside KL Rahul, stitching a commanding 150-run stand. Padikkal brought up his maiden Test hundred late on Day 1.
Weathering the Delays on Day 2: Despite lengthy rain disruptions washing out the opening session on Sunday, Padikkal maintained concentration upon resumption, swiftly transitioning from his overnight 131 to cross the 150-run threshold before falling for 167.
India has tested multiple options at the number three spot in recent transition phases. Padikkal's ability to absorb pressure, shift gears against quality spin, and compile massive scores marks a pivotal breakthrough for the team's red-ball lineup.
By joining Dravid and Pujara - two of India's greatest red-ball batters - Padikkal not only stamped his authority in the subcontinental conditions of Galle, but also delivered a resounding statement for his long-term future in the Indian Test side.
In one substantial innings under challenging conditions, the 26-year-old has shown the temperament and technique required at the highest level, placing himself firmly in the conversation for a permanent spot at No.3 in Indian batting lineup in Test cricket in the future.
Playing XIs For IND vs SL 1st Test
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando
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