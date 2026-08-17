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Devdutt Padikkal creates history, becomes 3rd Indian after Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara to...

Playing only his third Test and returning after a nearly two-year gap since his previous appearance in 2024, Devdutt Padikkal responded with a career-defining performance and etched his name into Indian cricket history. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
Devdutt Padikkal creates history, becomes 3rd Indian after Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara to...
Image Credit: Devdutt Padikkal creates history in first Test against Sri Lanka (Pic credit: BCCI)

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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