DEVDUTT PADIKKAL

Devdutt Padikkal Creates History In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Becomes 1st Player To Achieve THIS Record

Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal has scripted a remarkable chapter in India’s premier domestic one-day competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Devdutt Padikkal Creates History In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Becomes 1st Player To Achieve THIS Record

Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal has scripted a remarkable chapter in India’s premier domestic one-day competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, by becoming the first batter ever to score over 700 runs in a season on two separate occasions.

The historic milestone came during Karnataka’s quarter-final clash against Mumbai at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where Padikkal played a crucial unbeaten innings of 81 off 95 balls, featuring 11 fours, to help his side secure a 55-run win by the VJD method and move into the tournament semi-finals.

Historic Double 700-Plus Seasons

Padikkal, 25, achieved the rare distinction of topping 700 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season twice, first in the 2020-21 edition, when he amassed 737 runs in seven innings, and now again in 2025-26 with 721 runs in eight matches at an average exceeding 100.

Although a handful of players, including Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Karun Nair, have crossed the 700-run mark in a single season previously, Padikkal stands alone as the only batter to do so in two distinct editions, underlining his remarkable consistency and dominance in India’s List A circuit.

A Season to Remember

Across the ongoing 2025-26 campaign, Padikkal has been a model of reliability and attacking intent. He has already compiled four centuries and two fifties, showcasing his ability to score big and anchor his team’s innings throughout the tournament.

His exceptional performance this season has also placed him at the top of the tournament’s run-scorer list, ahead of other prolific domestic players with 721 runs from eight innings.

Domestic Cricket Legacy

Padikkal’s record-breaking exploits further cement his reputation as one of Indian domestic cricket’s most accomplished batters. He first made a mark in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy by topping the run charts with 609 runs for Karnataka.

With his talent clearly translating into consistent big-score innings, Padikkal’s extraordinary run in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy will be remembered as one of the most significant individual achievements in the tournament’s history.

