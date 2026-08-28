/Devdutt Padikkal opens up on Test breakthrough after stellar Sri Lanka series, says 'I’m really happy'

"I felt that this is my chance to really prove something and make sure that I show everyone that I'm capable of getting big runs, and I've done that throughout my career in first-class cricket as well, and I'm really happy that it showed in the Test arena as well. So I'm really happy with that, and hopefully I can take the confidence that I've got from this forward in my career," Padikkal said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Friday.