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Devdutt Padikkal opens up on Test breakthrough after stellar Sri Lanka series, says 'I’m really happy'

Devdutt Padikkal reflected on his impressive Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 328 runs at an average of 109.33, including two centuries. The India batter said the performances gave him confidence after proving his first-class consistency on the Test stage.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal opens up on Test breakthrough after stellar Sri Lanka series, says 'I’m really happy'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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