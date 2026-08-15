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Devdutt Padikkal scripts history with maiden Test century in Galle to join Sourav Ganguly in rare feat

Devdutt Padikkal slammed his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka in Galle to script a rare record at No. 3. The left-hander became only the second Indian after Sourav Ganguly this century to score a Test hundred from the No. 3 spot.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal scripts history with maiden Test century in Galle to join Sourav Ganguly in rare feat
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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