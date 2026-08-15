/Devdutt Padikkal scripts history with maiden Test century in Galle to join Sourav Ganguly in rare feat

India batter Devdutt Padikkal scripted a significant milestone on Saturday as he scored his maiden Test century during the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, ending day 1 unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls.
Coming in at No. 3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal, Padikkal took charge of the Indian innings and reached the three-figure mark in 134 balls. His knock included an aggressive approach against the Sri Lankan bowlers and helped India maintain control on Day 1.
The century was particularly significant because Padikkal became only the second left-handed Indian batter this century to score a Test hundred while batting at No. 3. The previous Indian left-hander to achieve the feat was former captain Sourav Ganguly, who scored 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.
Padikkal was drafted into the No. 3 position after B Sai Sudharsan was ruled out due to injury. The Karnataka batter made the most of the opportunity, continuing his strong form in red-ball cricket.
Before the Test, Padikkal had also impressed in India's warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka XI, where he scored an unbeaten 142 off 164 deliveries. His century in Galle therefore marked another strong performance and strengthened his case for a longer run at No. 3.
The position has remained an area of concern for India since Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement. According to the supplied report, seven batters had occupied the position across 19 Tests since Shubman Gill last scored a Test century at No. 3 against Bangladesh in September 2024.
Padikkal also played a key role in India's second-wicket partnership with vice-captain KL Rahul. The pair added 150 runs before Rahul was forced to retire hurt after suffering cramps during the final session. Rahul had reached 77 and initially attempted to continue before leaving the field after his discomfort worsened.
Padikkal remained unbeaten on 84 when Rahul retired hurt and later went on to complete his maiden Test century. India captain Shubman Gill joined Padikkal at the crease after Rahul's departure. However, Gill was dismissed for 16 by Prabath Jayasuriya, according to the supplied report.
Padikkal completed his century in the 56th over when he drove a delivery from Keshara Nuwantha towards mid-off and ran a single. The 26-year-old immediately celebrated the landmark by removing his helmet and raising his bat, while the Indian dressing room applauded his achievement. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were also shown celebrating the milestone.
The hundred came in only Padikkal's third red-ball outing for India, making the achievement even more significant for the Karnataka batter. Padikkal's latest performance could now provide India with an important answer to their search for a reliable No. 3 batter as the team begins its two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
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