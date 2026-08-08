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Devdutt Padikkal smashes 103 in warm-up game, strengthens case for India’s No. 3 spot vs Sri Lanka

Devdutt Padikkal smashed 103 off 121 balls in India’s warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. His century strengthens his case for the No. 3 spot ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal smashes 103 in warm-up game, strengthens case for India’s No. 3 spot vs Sri Lanka
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Devdutt Padikkal smashes 103 in warm-up game, strengthens case for India’s No. 3 spot vs Sri Lanka
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