/Devdutt Padikkal smashes 103 in warm-up game, strengthens case for India’s No. 3 spot vs Sri Lanka

Devdutt Padikkal made a strong statement ahead of India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, scoring a composed century against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in the ongoing three-day warm-up match in Colombo on Saturday.
The left-handed batter scored 103 runs off 121 deliveries, including 14 boundaries, after coming in at No. 3 following the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Padikkal eventually retired out after reaching his century.
India had a difficult start to their innings as Jaiswal was dismissed for a second-ball duck. KL Rahul then put together a patient 40 off 67 balls before being dismissed, but Padikkal ensured India recovered from the early setback.
Padikkal found a steady partner in Rahul before continuing his innings alongside Ravindra Jadeja. The Karnataka batter showed good control against both pace and spin and brought up his century by hitting Ramesh Mendis for a four in the 40th over.
Padikkal's century comes at an important time for India, with B Sai Sudharsan's availability for the upcoming Test series still uncertain due to a foot injury. Sudharsan has been named in India's squad but his participation is subject to fitness. If he is unavailable for the series opener, Padikkal could come into consideration for the No. 3 position.
Padikkal has already played two Tests for India, both in 2024. He made his Test debut against England in Dharamsala, scoring 65 in his first innings. He later featured against Australia in Perth during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In his two tests, Padikkal has scored 90 runs across three innings.
The 26-year-old has also been among the prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket. During the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, Padikkal scored 543 runs at an average of 60.33 and registered a career-best 232 against Uttarakhand in the semi-final.
He also enjoyed a highly productive Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, scoring 725 runs at an average of 90.62. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he accumulated 309 runs at a strike rate of 167.02.
Padikkal also represented India A in Sri Lanka earlier this year and scored two half-centuries in three innings across the unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A in Galle.
India are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the first Test set to begin in Galle on August 15. The second Test will be played in Colombo from August 23.
With Sudharsan's fitness still a concern, Padikkal's century in the warm-up game has given the Indian team management another option for the crucial No. 3 position. India will be hoping to begin the series strongly as they continue their campaign in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
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