Devdutt Padikkal, the stylish left-handed batter, is back in the spotlight ahead of India's two match Test series against Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old Padikkal is all set to bat at the No. 3 spot for India in the first Test against Sri Lanka in the absence of Sai Sudharsan, who has been ruled out of the two-Test series due to a big-toe injury.
Padikkal, who has played a key role in RCB's IPL titles in the last two editions, made a strong statement by scoring a brilliant unbeaten 142 off 164 balls during India's warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.
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Devdutt Padikkal last played a Test match for India on November 22, 2024, against Australia in Perth during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Interestingly, it has been his last appearance for India in any format. Overall, he has played just two Test matches for India so far.
Debut Test match (March 7, 2024): India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala
Padikkal came in at No. 4 after an injury to Rajat Patidar and scored a fluent 65 off 103 balls (10 fours, 1 six) on a surface with pace and bounce. India won the match.
Second Test Match (November 22, 2024): Australia vs India, 1st Test, Perth
Selected as cover for the injured Shubman Gill, Padikkal batted at No. 3 and scored 25 runs. India recovered to win by 295 runs.
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Devdutt Padikkal: Overall Test Career Records
Statistic Details
Matches 2
Innings 3
Total Runs 90
Batting Average 30.00
Highest Score 65 (vs England, Dharamsala, 2024)
50s/100s 1/0
After being sidelined from the national side following the Perth Test, Devdutt Padikkal rebuilt his case through strong performances in domestic cricket and tour matches:
2025-26 Ranji Trophy: Piled up 543 runs in 6 matches at an average of 60.33, including a career-best 232 against Uttarakhand and a match-winning unbeaten 120 off 85 balls against Punjab.
Warm-Up Audition vs Sri Lanka XI: Solidified his spot as a top contender for the No. 3 spot with a sensational unbeaten 142 in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.
Padikkal, who enters the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in prime form, had also scored useful runs for India A against Sri Lanka A earlier in the year.
At 26, the tall left-hander from Karnataka brings height, reach and an elegant style that has long been admired. Experts and fans see this series as a genuine opportunity for him to cement a place after years of waiting on the fringes of the Test side.
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