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Devdutt Padikkal's Test record: When did RCB star last play for India? All you need to know ahead of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Devdutt Padikkal, who has played a key role in RCB's IPL titles in the last two editions, made a strong statement by scoring a brilliant unbeaten 142 off 164 balls during India's warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal's Test record: When did RCB star last play for India? All you need to know ahead of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Devdutt Padikkal's Test record: When did RCB star last play for India? All you need to know ahead of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
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