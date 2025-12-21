Devon Conway Becomes First New Zealand Batter To Achieve THIS Record In Test Cricket

Devon Conway scripted a historic chapter in New Zealand cricket, becoming the first-ever Kiwi batter to score a double century and a century in the same Test match. The milestone came during the third and final Test of the series against West Indies at Bay Oval.

Historic double ton sets up New Zealand

Batting with trademark elegance and patience, Conway produced a monumental 227 off 367 deliveries in the first innings, peppering the boundary with 31 fours. His marathon knock was the backbone of New Zealand’s imposing total of 575/8 declared, giving the hosts complete control of the match.

Conway absorbed pressure with ease and showcased remarkable shot selection, blunting the West Indies bowling attack across multiple sessions and turning the Test firmly in New Zealand’s favour.

Second-innings century completes rare feat

If the double hundred highlighted Conway’s endurance, the second innings underlined his attacking instincts. The left-hander brought up a brisk 100 off just 139 balls, smashing eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate close to 72. With that knock, Conway became only the 10th batter in Test history to register both a double century and a century in the same match.

The achievement placed him in elite company and marked a defining moment in his Test career. After a couple of inconsistent years, Conway has enjoyed a stunning resurgence in Test cricket this season. He has piled up 697 runs in five Tests (nine innings) at an outstanding average of 87.12, striking at 61.30, with three centuries and two fifties, including his career-best 227.

Against the West Indies, Conway’s twin hundreds not only sealed his place in the record books but also reaffirmed his importance at the top of the order as New Zealand continue to thrive in red-ball cricket.

Match Summary

New Zealand chose to bat first and piled up 575/8 declared, powered by a record 323-run opening stand between Devon Conway (227) and Tom Latham (137). Useful contributions from Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips and Ajaz Patel further strengthened the total, while Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip and Justin Greaves claimed two wickets each.

In reply, West Indies fought back strongly, posting 420 all out. Openers John Campbell and Brandon King added 111, before Kavem Hodge’s unbeaten 123 anchored the innings, with support from Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves. WI still trailed by 155 runs.

At stumps, New Zealand were cruising towards a 400-run lead, with Conway and Latham both scoring centuries in the second innings. The Kiwis lead the three-match Test series 1-0.