Devon Conway Ends Test Century Drought, Surpasses 2,000 Test And 5,000 International Runs

New Zealand opener Devon Conway marked a major comeback by breaking his two-year-long century drought in Test cricket, while also crossing two significant milestones, 2,000 Test runs and 5,000 international runs.

Conway achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Batting with patience and precision, the left-hander scored a commanding 153 off 245 deliveries, including 18 boundaries. This was his first Test century since January 2023, when he last reached the three-figure mark against Pakistan.

With this knock, Conway’s Test tally now stands at 2,081 runs from 29 matches at an average of 39.26. His record includes five centuries and 12 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 200. Across all formats, he has now featured in 119 international matches, amassing 5,054 runs at an average of 40.43, including 10 centuries and 27 fifties.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson continues to reign as New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in both Test and international cricket. In Tests alone, Williamson has notched up 9,276 runs in 105 matches at an average of 54.88. His monumental record includes 33 centuries, 37 half-centuries, and a top score of 251. In total international cricket, the Kiwi maestro has scored 19,086 runs across 371 matches, maintaining a strong average of 48.56 with 48 hundreds and 102 fifties.

As for the Test match itself, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first, but struggled against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling. Brendan Taylor, making a return, top-scored with 44 before Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 125. Matt Henry (5/40) and Zakary Foulkes (4/38) shared the wickets.

By the time of reporting, New Zealand had surged past the 400-run mark in their first innings, setting themselves up for a commanding lead of over 300 runs as they continue to dominate the match.