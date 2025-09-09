Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Player In SA20 History, Gets Picked By THIS Team For Record R 16.50 Million At Auction

South Africa batting sensation Dewald Brevis became the most expensive player in the history of SA20 on Tuesday, September 9. The 22-year-old Brevis was sold for a whopping R 16.50 million to Pretoria Capitals during the SA20 2025-26 auction.

Brevis, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 and impressed everyone with his hitting ability, has been in fine form recently. As expected, Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals were engaged in an intense bidding war for Brevis but it was Capitals, who eventually won the record bid.

Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly expressed delight at securing Brevis and lauded the youngster for his outstanding form over the past year.

"We’re very happy, I think he's a very good player. Obviously, 16.5 million is the other side of the way of looking at it, but just in terms of quality on our pitch, our ground, Pretoria, I hope he does well. We haven't thought so far yet (on making him captain in future). He's a tremendous talent, his game has really gone forward in the last 1 and a half years as you saw against Australia in Australia recently," said Ganguly.

"He's a game changer, and that's what you need in T20 cricket. We have Russell, Rutherford, who can actually really steam it up. I hope he does well. I never relate performance to money, leaving aside the 16.5 million, and I, I think he's a great talent. He plays spin well, which is very important, and looking at everything," he added.

